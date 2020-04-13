'Angels Gone Too Soon': Fla. Siblings, 10 and 13, Are Killed by Dad in Murder-Suicide

Image zoom GoFundMe (2)

The bodies of a Florida man and his two children were discovered in a burning home Friday in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide.

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered the bodies of Derick Albert Vasquez, 43, and his two children, 10-year-old Kailani Vasquez and Kaeden Vasquez, 13, on April 10 in their Spring Hill home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

At a press conference Friday, Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said the incident had “some domestic violence-type overtones.”

According to a GoFundMe campaign set up to help pay for funeral expenses, the children’s father “was not in his right state of mind and took their life and his. We are still in shock and unable to comprehend why this happened.”

The organizer of the campaign titled the page, “Two Angels Gone Too Soon.”

Kailani, a fourth grade student, was described as “full of joy, she always had a smile on her face was a great helper and loved to cook.”

Kaeden, a seventh grade student, was described as “super smart, he was sweet and in honor roll and loved to draw and create comic books.”

“With the pandemic that is going on, mom is without work,” the organizer wrote. “We also ask for your prayers as mom just lost everything dear to her.”

So far, the GoFundMe campaign has raised $11,000.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Deputies responded to the residence at 10:10 a.m. Friday after they received a 911 call from a woman who said she got a suicidal text from Vasquez.

The first deputy to arrive attempted to enter the home but was forced to leave after becoming overwhelmed by smoke. After the Hernando County Fire Rescue arrived, they found the three bodies inside.

The blaze was confined to one of the bedrooms, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

According to the sheriff’s office, there was a verbal disturbance call for service at the home on March 22.