Florida Bodybuilder Charged with Ex's Murder, after Police Find Bones in Backyard Burn Pile

Katie Samantha Baunach, 39, was last seen Sept. 29

By Christine Pelisek
Published on October 13, 2022 04:07 PM
IAN CHRISTOPHER BAUNACH, Katie Samantha Baunach
Ian Christopher Baunach; . Photo: Hendry County Sheriff's Office, Katie Baunach/Facebook

A Florida bodybuilder was charged with murder after charred remains were found in a backyard burn pile.

Ian Christopher Baunach, 43, is accused of killing his 39-year-old ex-wife Katie Samantha Baunach, who was last seen Sept. 29.

Prior to her disappearance, Katie accused Baunach of physically abusing one of their children. She also received an injunction for domestic violence against him on behalf of the child.

Police learned of Katie's disappearance after a friend contacted the Hendry County Sheriff's Office and reported she was concerned for her friend's safety.

The friend told police that on Sept. 29 around 9 p.m., Katie dropped off her two kids and was going to Baunach's home to pick up some of her personal belongings.

She had not been heard from since.

The following day, officers found her car outside Baunach's home with her purse inside the vehicle.

Officers returned to the home with a search warrant and found "evidence that a homicide had occurred there," according to a federal criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE.

Law enforcement also allegedly found blood inside Baunach's vehicle trunk after they applied luminol and signs of a struggle, the complaint states.

"There was damage to the wall and exposed screws in the wall where an object appeared to be previously mounted," according to the complaint.

Inside a safe, law enforcement allegedly found her wedding band and engagement ring as well as 13 silencers.

On Oct. 1, law enforcement interviewed Baunach. The former bodybuilder alleged he saw Katie on Sept. 29 after she called him up and "said she needed gasoline for her vehicle," according to the complaint. He told officers that after she arrived, they got into an argument over another woman and he went to bed because he didn't want to fight with her. When he woke up, she was gone, he alleged.

According to the complaint, police asked him about the blood found in his vehicle and he claimed that if there was blood it was "due to groceries that he had transported."

"During the interview, Baunach said they "did not have a body" of Katie Baunach and disputed that she was actually a missing person," the complaint states.

That same day, law enforcement searched Baunach's property and allegedly found a "fragment of a human mandible with an intact tooth in a fresh burn pile and discovered a blue fifty-gallon barrel near the burn pile which reeked of decaying flesh." Law enforcement discovered more human bone fragments inside the barrel and around the burn pile.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Baunach, an International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness competitor, is also charged with destruction/conceal physical evidence, use of two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, cremate dead body 48 hours after death and failure to report death to medical examiner.

He was also charged federally with possession of an unregistered weapon after federal authorities found silencers in his home.

He is currently being held in the Hendry County Jail with no bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20 or 21, NBC News reports.

His attorney could not be reached for comment.

Related Articles
Nancy Anderson, Tudor Chirila Jr.
Hawaii 19-Year-Old Was Found Slain in Home 50 Years Ago — and Suspect Was Just Charged After Son Provided DNA
Rep. Dean Westlake
Disgraced Former Alaska State Representative Dead, Son Charged With His Killing
Angela Nicole Bradbury
Man Charged With Murder of Missing Iowa Woman After Her Skull is Found in a Park
alex murdaugh people cover august 1, 2022
Inside the 'Mountain of Evidence' that Police Say Proves Alex Murdaugh Killed His Wife & Son
Karen Stitt, 15, of Palo Alto, around 1982.
Calif. Girl Was Stabbed 59 Times After Parting Ways with Boyfriend in 1982 — and Suspect Was Just Arrested
Florida police sergeant Chirstopher Pullease
Florida Police Sergeant Who Grabbed Fellow Officer by Her Throat Charged with Battery and Assault
Update 6/3/22 - This continues to be an active missing person investigation. We are working diligently to locate Dylan and continue to follow up on tips that we receive. We currently have no updated information on new locations to search, but are still searching the Lucin area. We would like to thank all those who are and who have assisted us during this week, including Box Elder County Sheriff's Search And Rescue, Box Elder County Sheriff's Horse Posse, Weber County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, Elko County Sheriff's Office, Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau, and Utah Search Dogs. This is a public post that any person, business, or government agency is encouraged to share.
Neighbor Named as Suspect in Disappearance of 19-Year-Old Utah Farmer Dylan Rounds
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Details of Allegations Against Alex
Larry Rudolph
Dentist Confessed to Murdering Wife on African Vacation, Prosecutor Says at Trial: 'I Killed My F---ing Wife'
Larry Rudolph
Trial Begins for Big Game Hunter Accused of Murdering Wife on African Safari, Claiming It Was Accidental
Mom Killed. Samantha Rementer. https://www.facebook.com/samantha.j.rementer
'You Are Killing My Mom': Pa. Mother's 2 Daughters Allegedly Witnessed Boyfriend Strangling Her
Miguel Angel Moreno
Texas Man Charged with Murder After Authorities ID Woman's Body Found in Box
Anesha “Duffy” Murnane
Alaska Woman Vanished in 2019, Suspect Is Charged with Murder After Tipster Says Man Has Her Watch
Julissa Thaler, Eli Hart
Mom Accused of Killing 6-Year-Old Allegedly Went to Gun Range to Learn How to Shoot Before Murder
Florida Woman Admits to Killing and Burying 81-Year-Old Man in Backyard
Florida Woman Charged in Killing and Burying of an 81-Year-Old Man in Backyard
Brian Laundrie
Brian Laundrie Died from Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound, Family Attorney Says