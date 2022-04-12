Florida Babysitter Allegedly Put 4-Year-Old Boy in Dryer, Child Says He Went 'Round and Round'
A Florida woman is accused of placing a 4-year-old boy she was babysitting in a dryer before turning it on.
Amber Christine Chapman, 35, was arrested over the weekend and charged with aggravated child abuse, a little more than two months after the child was taken to the UF Health Leesburg Hospital emergency room for injuries he suffered to his face, abdomen, and head, ABC Local 10 News reports.
During an interview with the Lake County Sheriff's Office, authorities allege that the boy said that Chapman put him inside the dryer and closed the door, adding that he went "round and round" twice, the outlet says.
The victim also allegedly told hospital workers that "Miss Amber put him in the dryer with towels," according to WESH 2.
RELATED: Sherri Papini Will Plead Guilty, Admit Kidnapping Was a Hoax: 'I Am Deeply Ashamed of Myself'
Following a second exam, the Child Protection Team was still unable to confirm if the child suffered injuries from allegedly being inside the dryer, however, it did note that his bruises were consistent with his story, WESH 2 adds.
RELATED VIDEO: N.J. Father Arrested on Murder Charge for Alleged Treadmill Abuse That Led to 6-Year-Old Son's Death
Chapman was released Saturday on $15,000 bail, per WFTV. It is not immediately clear if she has retained legal representation to comment on her behalf.
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.