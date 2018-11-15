Fla. Baby Was Fatally Mauled by Dog After Being Put in Car Seat on Couch

Florida child welfare investigators released new details about the Oct. 5 dog mauling death of a 7-month-old girl who was being babysat by her foster father’s mom.

A Nov. 6 report by the state’s Department of Children and Families states that Khloe Williams was attacked by the dog — a retriever mix — after being placed in a car seat and then put on the couch.

The report details the tragic chain of events that led to the girl’s death.

At the time Khloe was dropped off at the babysitter’s home, the dog was in a crate. But when the dog began barking and scratching to get out, the babysitter put Khloe in her car seat and placed her on the couch so she could let the dog outside.

When the babysitter opened the crate, the dog ran past her and attacked Khloe. The caretaker had to pry the dog’s mouth open to get her off the girl.

In the ensuing minutes, Khloe cried, then whimpered, then became unresponsive. After she was taken to the hospital, she was pronounced dead.

The report notes that the babysitter delayed calling 911 for a period until reaching her son, the foster father and a law enforcement officer, who instructed her to call for help.

Clearwater police previously told PEOPLE that the dog was subsequently euthanized.

After Khloe’s death, her mother, Shavon Grossman, told CBS, “I want answers and I want justice,” and added, “I want someone held accountable because I do not want this to happen to another baby.”

The DCF report did not place blame on anyone for Khloe’s death and said the foster parents’ decision to leave her with the babysitter “was appropriate.”

It adds that Khloe was removed from Grossman’s custody after “present danger threats were identified.”

According to local station WFLA-TV, The Pinellas State Attorney’s Office is reviewing the police investigation into Khloe’s death before determining whether charges might be filed.

Attorneys for Grossman have said there is a conflict of interest with Clearwater police investigating the case because the foster father is a detective in the department, the station reports.