Florida Baby Dies After Being Forgotten in Her Daycare's Van for 5 Hours in 92-Degree Weather

A grieving Florida mother is asking for help after her 4-month-old baby, named Brooklyn, tragically died after being left in her daycare’s van for five hours.

“Her life was abruptly ended after she was left in a child care van for hours. The team of doctors and nurses did everything in their power to save my beautiful baby girl but she couldn’t be revived,” Lancia Isaac wrote on Facebook, noting that her family was “in shambles” following the tragedy.

Isaac also wrote, “I come to you all today as humble and as most importantly a grieving mother and ask for your help in helping laying my baby girl to rest.”

Isaac has set up a GoFundMe page to help her family cover the costs of Brooklyn’s funeral.

On Wednesday, Jacksonville Police received a call about an unresponsive infant at Ewing’s Love & Hope Preschool and Academy, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook.

When emergency responders arrived on the scene, they found baby Brooklyn strapped in her car seat still inside the van. She was promptly rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The little girl was picked up earlier that day from her brought to the academy, which has an infant daycare program, in a van driven by co-owner of the facility Darryl Ewing, police said.

Ewing, 56, arrived at Love and Hope at around 8:25 a.m. and the children were “offloaded and taken into the center.”

However, the 4-month-old baby girl was left inside.

“The suspect parked the van in front of the daycare and left the vehicle unattended with the victim still strapped in her car seat in the third row of the van,” police said in the statement.

Image zoom Darryl Ewing

Daycare employees had not realized the child was still in the van until Isaac called to make pick-up arrangements around 1:03 p.m, according to police.

Soon after the call, the employees discovered the infant had not been checked in.

That’s when they went outside to search the van.

“Daycare employees went to the van and discovered the victim still strapped in her child seat unresponsive and called emergency services.”

Following a preliminary investigation, Ewing was arrested.

“Further investigative efforts revealed the suspect was responsible for maintaining a separate driver’s log documenting all children that are placed onto the van,” Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office stated.

An arrest has been made for Child Neglect in reference to the infant that died who was left in a daycare van. The co-owner of the daycare, Darryl Ewing, 56 years old has been booked into jail. More information forthcoming. The investigation is active and ongoing. https://t.co/X7P2gjJ6UH — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 23, 2019

“This log is separate from the parental log signed by parents. Detectives viewed the driver’s log, which showed the suspect had logged in two of the victim’s siblings but not the victim.”

Other daycare employees told police it is Ewing’s responsibility to make sure all children are offloaded from the vehicle before entering the center.

“It was determined, the suspect’s actions (and lack thereof) failed to provide the victim with the necessary supervision and provide services to protect the victim’s physical health, all which was essential to the victim’s well-being and contributed to the death of the victim,” police allege.

The baby is believed to have suffered a “heat-related injury,” as the temperature in Jacksonville reached 92 degrees on Wednesday, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Assistant Chief Brian Kee said at a news conference, ABC News reported.

Police said Ewing was “booked into jail for child neglect,” while they continue to investigate.

