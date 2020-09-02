"No American should have to live with hateful threats of sexual violence for opposing white nationalism," a Department of Justice release states

Fla. 'Antifa Hunter' Gets 3 Years for Racist Threats Against Candidate, Threatening to Molest Girl

A 32-year-old man was sentenced to 41 months on Monday for threatening a Black man running for city council in Charlottesville and cyberstalking a separate victim last year, the U.S. Department of Justice announced in a press release.

“Americans have the right to run for office in this country without facing racially-bigoted threats of violence,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband for the Civil Rights Division. “Furthermore, no American should have to live with hateful threats of sexual violence for opposing white nationalism.”

On April 30, 2020, Daniel McMahon pleaded guilty to one count of racially-motivated threats to interfere with an election and one count of cyberstalking.

In January 2019, McMahon used an online account with the pseudonym Jack Corbin to “threaten violence” against Don Gathers, who’d announced his candidacy to run for city council in Charlottesville, Virginia, the press release stated.

“The defendant admitted that his posts used racial slurs and invoked long-standing racial stereotypes, and that he intended for [Gathers] to understand his posts as threats to his safety,” the release states.

McMahon called himself “the Antifa hunter,” a reference to leftist activists who confront or resist neo-Nazis and white supremacists at demonstrations, according to the Associated Press.

McMahon continued his threats to a woman — whose identity has not been released — who was active in countering white nationalist rallies in Charlottesville and in her community. McMahon also threatened the woman's child.

He admitted he began an online campaign to intimidate her and to extort information from her about her fellow activists. He told the court that he threatened to sexually assault the child, who has autism.

“The defendant admitted that, at around the same time that he sent these messages, he also used the internet to conduct searches relating to sexual contact with girls who have autism,” the press release stated.

At McMahon’s sentencing, a court employee read a statement from the unidentified woman, according to an article from the Associated Press.

“There is seemingly nothing that Daniel McMahon will not do in the name of white supremacy,” she wrote, the AP reports. The woman added that McMahon “cultivated a culture of fear and chaos” in her community of anti-racist activists.

“Only a deeply disturbed individual would do this, a monster,” the AP reported the woman wrote in her statement. “I will never feel completely safe about my child again.”

Gathers, who attended the sentencing, read his statement aloud.