Floating Human Remains Discovered by Fishermen Are Identified as Florida Mom, Who Died by Homicide

Police in Tampa, Fla., have identified a 47-year-old mother as the homicide victim whose remains were recently found by fishermen, floating in McKay Bay.

PEOPLE confirms the victim is Stephanie Crone-Overholts.

WJET-TV reports Crone-Overholts had recently relocated from Pennsylvania to Lutz, Fla.

She had not been reported missing.

According to police, a human leg was first recovered from the bay on Nov. 11 near the 22nd Street Causeway Bridge. More parts were found in the same area of the bay the following day.

Last week, the Tampa Police Department released an image of a tattoo, in hopes of identifying the remains. The tattoo was located below her lower right calf, featuring three hearts with the names Sean, Greg and Zach.

A car that investigators had alleged is connected to the case was found abandoned last week.

Overholts' eldest son, Sean, sent a statement to FOX 13 in Tampa Bay, saying he and his entire family "are devastated" to learn of his mother's murder.

"This has been a living nightmare," the statement continues. "It is unimaginable what she went through. My mother will be deeply missed."

It concludes: "Thank you to friends, family and the police for their support throughout this time. We are anxious for justice to be served, and are extremely grateful to all law enforcement who are working hard to do that for our family and bring us closure."

The case remains under investigation, and at this point, there are no known suspects.