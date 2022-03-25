Flint School Board Member Removed from Presidency After Allegedly 'Brutally' Assaulting Colleague

"I am a very secure person but I do not feel safe," Flint Community Schools treasurer Laura MacIntyre said after allegedly being attacked by now-former school board president Danielle Green

A Michigan woman has been voted out as president of Flint Community Schools Board of Education after allegedly assaulting a fellow board member.

Danielle Green is accused of "brutally attack[ing]" board treasurer Laura MacIntyre during a finance subcommittee meeting Wednesday afternoon, reports the Detroit Free Press, adding that Green was removed from her role as president at an emergency meeting later that evening.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm just sad to say that it's come to this," MacIntyre said, according to the news outlet. "I am a very secure person but I do not feel safe."

While police were called to the incident, Green has not been charged with any crime and did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

MacIntyre has said that she plans to press charges against Green, MLive reports.

Per MLive, the two have allegedly disagreed before, but it was never physical. The recent incident reportedly happened after MacIntyre and Green clashed during a discussion on building new schools, said Superintendent Kevelin Jones, per MLive.

Prior to the emergency meeting, MacIntyre recounted her side of the incident.

"Danielle stood up and took offense at something in particular that I said and have no idea about and walked around our staff secretary and towered over me and started threatening me with her finger," she said according to MLive.

MacIntyre said, "I stood up to back away at which point she grabbed my throat and then grabbed my hair and slammed my head into the table and started punching me in the head."

RELATED VIDEO: Faith Jenkins Reveals the Most Disturbing True Crime Story She's Encountered

"It was not warranted, uncalled for and completely inappropriate," MacIntyre added. "It will not be tolerated and we are taking action tonight. ... In the moment I was shocked and surprised. It had never crossed my mind that anything like this would ever escalate like this."

MacIntyre later said during the emergency meeting, according to MLive, "There was no fight. There was no argument. I was chairing a committee meeting and I was attacked, unprovoked. There was no escalation, fight or attack previous to being attacked. ... I was brutally attacked and had to seek medical attention. I am only here to see that the truth comes out and justice is served."

Though Green was removed as president, she cannot be pulled from the board since she was elected by Flint residents, the Detroit Free Press adds. However, an attorney said at the meeting that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer can step in and remove Green altogether.

Superintendent Jones addressed the incident in a statement shared on the Flint Community Schools' official Facebook page Wednesday.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"As you may be aware, there was an incident at the Finance Committee of the Whole Meeting this morning between two members of our Board of education," he said in part. "While I cannot get into the specifics of what happened, as efforts to address that issue continue, we remain committed to the safety of all members of our school community."

He added, "I want to assure families that we will remain focused on our mission to provide a high-quality education to our scholars. We remain committed to serving as a key support structure for our families who we are privileged to serve. Providing scholars throughout our school community with a learning experience that promotes their academic, social and emotional growth remains our building principle."

In a follow-up statement posted Thursday, Jones announced the board's new president, vice president, and secretary as a result of the emergency meeting.

"We will not let the events that occurred yesterday distract us from our unified mission to provide the children of Flint with a safe space to learn, grow, and play," he added in part.

Green's term was set to expire on Dec. 31 of this year, according to the school board's website, while MacIntyre's ends on Dec. 31, 2026.