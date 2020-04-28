Fla. Woman Who Lost Dad to Gun Violence in 2003 Is Fatally Shot, and Police Say She Knew Killer

Image zoom Facebook

A Florida woman whose father was gunned down when she was a child in 2003 has also lost her life to gun violence.

On Friday at about 8:11 a.m., officers in the Village of Palm Springs responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 463 Springdale Circle, the Palm Springs Police Department says in a release.

Upon arrival, they found a 26-year-old woman who’d been shot.

She was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, where she later died.

“The initial investigation seems to indicate the victim may have known the person who fired the shots,” the Palm Springs Police Department says in the release.

“There does not appear to be a threat to the community as the suspect has fled the area,” it says.

Police have identified the victim as 26-year-old Shatorria Manuel-Francois. The Palm Beach Post spoke with relatives of Manuel-Francois who said her father, Torrey Manuel, had been shot to death on New Year’s Day in 2003.

Manuel-Francois was on her way to work when she was fatally shot, say police, CBS 12 reports.

The shooter fled the scene, CBS 12 reports.

Manuel-Francois was 9 when her father lost his life to gun violence, The Palm Beach Post reports.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Palm Springs Police Department at 561-304-4822.