Fla. Woman Is Fatally Shot Outside Her Job at Credit Union, and Husband Is Arrested

A Florida woman was shot and killed outside the Orlando credit union where she worked, and her husband has been arrested and charged with murder.

Barbara Tommey, 27, was waiting outside the Navy Federal Credit Union before it opened. As she waited, she was approached by her husband, Sylvester Ofori, who allegedly shot her. Police say the shooting was captured on surveillance video.

“You can tell that she’s trying to get inside (the credit union). Unfortunately, he shoots her,” Police Chief Orlando Rolon told ClickOrlando.com. “You can tell she was surprised by what was happening.”

Ofori, 35, was taken into custody at his apartment Tuesday evening, an Orlando Police Department spokesperson said in a press conference covered by the Orlando Sentinel.

“The background story and previous dealings with them, be it through our calls for service should there have been any or any previous incidents between them, will be identified at a later time,” Detective Matthew Rogers said, the Sentinel reports.

Rogers also said the couple was going through a divorce at the time of the shooting.

After the shooting, the Navy Federal Credit Union released a statement that they will cooperate with authorities.

"This morning, a team member was fatally injured during an act of violence outside our Millenia branch, by a man she knew, according to the police," the statement reads. "Our thoughts are with our team member's family. Our number one priority is keeping both our members and team members safe. We will ensure all team members at the branch are provided with the support they need during this time. Any further information can be provided by the Orlando Police Department."

PEOPLE confirms that Ofori is being held at the Orange County Jail without bond.

He has been charged with one count of first degree murder with a firearm.