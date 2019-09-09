Image zoom Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

A Florida woman has been charged with cruelty to animals after allegedly allowing her dogs to maul a duckling to death while she watched.

On Sept. 1, witnesses allegedly saw 59-year-old Bonnie Nave allow her two dogs to kill a duckling, CBS17, WSPTV and the Associated Press report.

When the duckling’s mother tried to stop the attack, Nave allegedly kicked her several times so her dogs could kill the duckling.

According to an arrest affidavit, Nave did not deny what had happened, but she told Pinellas County deputies she thought ducks were an invasive species and that the ducks had attacked her dogs.

She was booked into jail and released in lieu of a $5,000 bond. Calls to the sheriff’s office were not immediately returned Monday. It is unclear whether Nave has an attorney to comment on her behalf.