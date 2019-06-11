Fla. Woman Accused of Fatally Stabbing Husband Who Was Once Her Stepfather

A Florida woman who is accused of fatally stabbing her executive husband used to be his stepdaughter, according to multiple reports.

Danielle Redlick, 45, was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in the death of her husband, Michael Redlick, an executive at the University of Central Florida who once worked for the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies.

According to WESH, a family friend told investigators that Michael had been married to Danielle’s mother Cathy and he allegedly married her because she was dying of cancer and he wanted her to have better medical coverage.

“In fairness to Mike, Danielle’s mother was dying of cancer when they were dating,” the family friend said, according to newly obtained records from the Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office obtained by WFTV. “She had terrible insurance.”

The friend told police that Danielle and Michael had known each other for three years and fell in love after Cathy died in 1999 from her terminal illness, FOX35 reports.

Danielle and Michael, 65, were married for 17 years before his January death.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, after the murder, Danielle spoke to investigators about issues of infidelity the couple was grappling with at the time of his death.

Danielle allegedly told investigators that Michael found a “text from another man to her” and also “cheated on her and it was a big, long, drawn-out thing.”

The mother of two also allegedly told police there was tension between the couple on the night of his death and that Michael was following her around the house.

“I was trying not to engage,” she said, according to WESH. “I locked myself in the bathroom. He broke the door open. He was scaring me, so I decided to leave.”

A friend of the family told investigators that Michael had previously told him about problems in their marriage.

“I said, ‘How are things at home … and he would say, ‘As long as I can lock the knives up, I’m OK,’” the friend said, according to WFTV.

Michael had also allegedly told a friend that Danielle had been aggressive in the past.

“They started kissing, and he said, ‘She just snapped and started hitting me in the face really hard,” Anthony Barone said, according to WESH.

Michael was found dead in the couple’s upscale home in Winter Park, Florida. He was surrounded by a pool of blood, with bloody towels beside him and a trail of blood leading to the master bedroom.

Initially, Danielle told authorities that Michael died of a heart attack and then allegedly changed her story to say he had stabbed himself after an altercation between them.

Later, the Medical Examiner declared Michael’s death to be a homicide, determining that his stab wounds were not self-inflicted and that he suffered injuries that appeared to be defensive.

Authorities said Danielle waited 11 hours to call 911. During that time, police allege she checked messages on a dating app on her phone.