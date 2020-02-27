Fla. Woman, 27, in Custody After Body of Missing Woman, 36, Is Found in Her Car Trunk in Tenn.

Image zoom Anna Primavere, 36, of Florida Facebook

A Florida woman wanted in connection with the disappearance of a woman whose body was found in the trunk of the suspect’s car in Tennessee has turned herself in, say police.

On Thursday, following a nationwide manhunt, Courtney Dawn Gibson, 27, surrendered to police in Lebanon, Tennessee, after being on the run for days in connection with the disappearance of Anne Primavere, 36, the Titusville Police Department in Florida announced in a statement.

Police: Body of missing Titusville woman found in trunk in Tennessee https://t.co/HzFq3gmgxk — WESH 2 News (@WESH) February 27, 2020

Missing since Friday, Primavere vanished under “alarming circumstances,” say police, local station WESH reports.

An initial search of the room she was renting revealed “physical evidence that she may have been harmed” inside the home, say police, the outlet reports.

On Wednesday, Primavere’s body was allegedly found in the trunk of a Kia Forte police say they believe belongs to Gibson, WESH reports.

“Sadly, for everyone involved, this ended in the worst-case scenario,” Lt. Chris Deloach of the Titusville Police Investigations Unit told Florida Today.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine Primavere’s cause and manner of death.

Authorities claim Gibson “likely killed Primavere in a violent manner between 7 p.m. and midnight Feb. 21,” FOX 17 of Nashville reports.

Primavere was renting a room in a Titusville home where Gibson worked as a babysitter for the landlord, Click Orlando reports.

Primavere was last seen at 5:45 p.m. on Friday. Her family reported her missing on Sunday.

Video from a doorbell surveillance camera on Saturday shows Gibson allegedly leaving the home in Titusville with a mattress on top of her Kia Forte, Click Orlando reports.

Police believe she was heading to Tennessee.

When the mattress fell off the car during the trip, Gibson allegedly burned it on the side of the road, Fox 17 reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

On Sunday, police located Gibson, who refused to cooperate with authorities and wouldn’t let them search her car, the Tennessean reports.

Gibson is believed to have fled Tennessee, leaving her car behind at her parents’ home, Florida Today reports.

Police found Primavere’s body in the trunk after securing a search warrant to search Gibson’s car, police say in the statement.

It is unclear whether Gibson has been charged with a crime or if she has retained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Police have not said how or why Gibson allegedly killed Primavere.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Titusville police at 321-264-7800.