Fla. Teen Arrested for Attempted Murder After Allegedly Trying to Strangle Jogger and Keep His Body

A Florida teenager was arrested on Monday after he allegedly tried to strangle a jogger who was able to defend himself using martial arts.

Logan Smith, 18, is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly devised a plan to attack a man who regularly runs past his Cocoa, Florida, residence, according to an arrest report from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Smith hid behind a light pole and waited for the jogger to pass by his driveway before running after him and tossing the belt of a robe around the man's neck, authorities said.

"The defendant proceeded to pull the ligature tight around the victim's neck for several seconds which caused visible physical injury to the victim," the arrest affidavit states. "The victim was pulled from a running stance to an immediate stop."

However, Smith's alleged plan was thwarted after the jogger used martial arts training to defend himself and detain Smith until authorities could arrive.

"He stated that he was jogging with his earphones in listening to music when he stated out of nowhere he realized he was being 'choked,' " deputies wrote. "He explained the pressure [of the robe belt] was enough to understand that blood flow was being restricted and [he] had to defend himself."

In an interview with authorities, the victim — who was not identified — said he ran in the area "about 4 times a week" and had never seen, spoken to, or met Smith. However, Smith told authorities that he had first spotted the man about six weeks prior and began to watch his routine.

"He explained that he had made the decision to kill the victim tonight after watching a movie which shows very violent acts of murder and other homicidal scenes," the affidavit states.

According to authorities, Smith said he planned to kill the jogger by strangling him and then store the man's body in his closet "to fulfill his sexual fantasies."

Smith is being held without bond at the Brevard County Jail, according to jail records. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 10.