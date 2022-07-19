Police in Altamonte Springs have charged the teen with a single count of manslaughter

Fla. Teen Allegedly Killed 3-Year-Old Sister by Putting Pillow Over Her Face to 'Quiet Her Down'

Police at the scene of the July 15 incident

3-year-old died after teen sister put pillow over her face, Altamonte Springs police say

3-year-old died after teen sister put pillow over her face, Altamonte Springs police say

A teenage girl has been charged with manslaughter in Florida, where she stands accused of killing her little sister by placing a pillow over the child's head.

A statement on the Altamonte Springs Police Department's Facebook page confirms the 3-year-old's tragic death happened on July 15.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Officers responded to the MainStay Suites in Altamonte Springs after receiving reports of an unresponsive child.

They arrived to find the younger sister unconscious and not breathing. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"The investigation is ongoing," notes the statement, which names the 16-year-old sister. Due to her age, PEOPLE is withholding her identity.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that the sibling had placed a pillow over her sister to quiet her down," reads the statement. "When she returned to the room, her sister was unresponsive."

WOFL-TV obtained a copy of the police report, which alleges the girls' mother was working remotely from the hotel room's bedroom.

The teen was put in charge of her sister during the day, and the two girls stayed in the living room area of the hotel room, the report indicates.

The mother told the teen her sister was being too loud while she was on a work call. The teen was told to quiet her younger sister down.

Police allege that's when she covered her sister with a pillow and walked away, returning 10 minutes later to find her unresponsive.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The teen carried the girl into the bedroom, and the mother called 911.