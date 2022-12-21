Florida Teen Allegedly Beat Relative With a Frying Pan and Stabbed Her After She Told Him to Clean His Room

Tobias Brewer, 17, allegedly admitted he attacked his guardian because she told him to clean his room and she was "constantly harping about it," police say

By
Published on December 21, 2022 03:40 PM
Tobias Brewer
Tobias Brewer. Photo: Brevard County Sheriff's Office

Authorities have charged a Florida teen with the attempted murder of his court-appointed guardian, after he allegedly beat her to the brink of death because she told him to clean his room.

According to the arrest report obtained by PEOPLE, the suspect has been identified as Tobias "Toby" Brewer.

The report states police discovered the victim laying on the laundry room floor, visibly beaten and suffering from multiple stab wounds, in the family's Cocoa, Fla., home, Nov. 30. She was covered in blood and her nose was "almost completely detached," the report reads.

Brewer's guardian, who police say is his relative but not his biological mother, took a breath and allegedly told responding officers, "Toby" was responsible for the attack, per the report.

She was airlifted to a hospital where she was listed in critical but stable condition.

Following the incident, police learned 17-year-old Brewer fled the home in the victim's vehicle with his girlfriend and two other friends.

He was captured by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, but not before crashing the car and leading deputies on a foot chase near Interstate 95, per the report.

During a police interview, Brewer allegedly confessed to beating the victim with a frying pan until the handle broke. He then allegedly switched to a pocket knife and proceeded to stab her multiple times, per the police report.

Brewer allegedly admitted he attacked her because she told him to clean his room and she was "constantly harping about it," the report reads.

In addition to attempted murder, jail records indicate Brewer faces charges of criminal conspiracy, fleeing with disregard of safety to persons and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

It was unclear if Brewer entered a plea to the charges or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

