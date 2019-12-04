Fla. Special Ed Teacher Accused of Having Sex with Son’s Teen Friend ‘Several Hundred Times’

Image zoom Susan Weddle Escambia County Jail

A Florida teacher has been accused of having sex with her son’s teenage friend “several hundred times” for more than a year.

Susan Weddle, 40, has been charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, sexual assault and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, according to Escambia County Jail records.

She was arrested Monday, the same day she resigned from her position as a learning resource specialist at the Escambia County School District’s J.E. Hall Center.

In November, the unidentified teen admitted to authorities that he had been in a sexual relationship with Weddle for more than a year. He said it began when he was 15 and she was 39. He claimed they were in love and had discussed a future together, according to NorthEscambia.com, CBS 12 and the Pensacola News Journal.

He reportedly estimated they’d had sex “several hundred times.”

“Weddle was his first and only sexual partner, and he believed himself to be in love with her,” the arrest report states, as reported in NorthEscambia.com, CBS 12 and the Pensacola News Journal.

Weddle and the teen allegedly began their involvement after a party the teen and Weddle’s son had attended together. When the pair returned to Weddle’s home intoxicated, the teen allegedly persuaded the 39-year-old woman to have sex with him.

Over the course of their alleged relationship, Weddle and the teen allegedly exchanged nude photos routinely, had sex in several locations— including her home, his home, her car and the beach— and talked about having a life together.

They also reportedly broke up several times over jealousy issues, but got back together.

In November, a guidance counselor reported the alleged relationship to the Department of Children and Families after a witness allegedly told the counselor they had discovered explicit texts between the pair.

One witness allegedly told investigators he had seen the pair kissing at Weddle’s home in April, and also reported seeing nude photos of Weddle and a video believed to be of her and the teen having sex.

“We will not have any tolerance for a teacher that crosses that line,” Escambia County School District Superintendent Malcolm Thomas told the Pensacola News Journal following Weddle’s arrest. “Allegations of crossing the line sexually with a student, are some of the most serious allegations that a teacher can face.”

Weddle is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 26. It is unclear whether she has an attorney or has entered a plea. She is being held on a $150,000 bond.