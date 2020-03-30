Fla. Pastor Arrested After 'Hundreds' Congregate for Church During Coronavirus Outbreak

Image zoom Rodney Howard-Browne Hillsborough Sheriff's Office

A Florida pastor was charged Monday with holding Sunday services in violation of a local order against gatherings of 10 people or more due to the coronavirus.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Dept. confirmed that Rodney Howard-Browne, 58, was taken into custody at his home at 1:30 p.m. in Hernando County and booked on second degree misdemeanor charges of unlawful assembly and violation of public health emergency rules, the day after he held two Sunday services at his church, The River at Tampa Bay.

“There were reports of hundreds of people there,” a spokesperson for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department tells PEOPLE.

Howard-Browne’s bond was set at $500. According to the Tampa Bay Times, Howard-Browne was released after posting it.

At a press conference Monday, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said he sought the arrest warrant after Howard-Browne allegedly “intentionally and repeatedly chose to disregard the orders set in place by our president, our governor, the CDC and the Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group.”

“His reckless disregard for human life put hundreds of people in his congregation at risk and thousands of residents who may interact with them this week in danger,” Chronister said.

Chronister alleged that the pastor was in direct violation of an executive order that went into effect on March 20 limiting gatherings — including faith-based ones — to less than 10 people. Howard-Browne also allegedly violated an order put in place on March 27 asking residents to stay home to “create greater social distancing and reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Chronister said.

Image zoom Rodney Howard-Browne/Youtube

Chronister said the sheriff’s office had received an anonymous tip that the pastor “refused requests to temporarily stop holding large gatherings at his church and instead he was encouraging his large congregation to meet at his church,” he said.

Image zoom Rodney Howard-Browne

The sheriff’s department allegedly spoke to the church attorney’s on Friday and Sunday about the “dangerous environment” and attempted to speak to Howard-Browne as well, but he “didn’t make himself available,” Chronister claimed.

The church allegedly encouraged its 4,000 members to attend their two Sunday services at 9:30 am and 7 p.m. and even provided bus transportation, Chronister said. The services were also live-streamed online.

The church could not be reached for comment.