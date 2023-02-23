Fla. News Reporter Breaks Down on Air While Covering Fellow Journalist Who Was Fatally Shot

"This is every reporter's absolute worst nightmare. We go home at night afraid that something like this will occur, and that is what happened here," reporter Luana Munoz said after an Orlando shooting

By
Published on February 23, 2023 09:52 PM
Dylan lyons
Photo: gofundme; WFLA Now

A news journalist in Orlando, Florida, was unable to hold back tears as she reported on the death of a fellow journalist, Dylan Lyons.

Lyons, 24, a Spectrum News 13 reporter, was sitting in a car with his colleague, Jesse Walden, 29, a video journalist, on Hialeah Street in Pine Hills when they were shot.

Lyons and Walden were on the scene reporting on an earlier murder of a woman. Lyons succumbed to his injuries, and Walden is still in the hospital with critical injuries as of Thursday evening.

In an emotional video reposted by news producer Michael Pegram, WESH reporter Luana Munoz cried outside of Orlando Regional Medical Center, where reporters were told Lyons had died.

"I apologize," she said through her tears. "This is really difficult to cover. It is very emotional here at ORMC."

She explained that the camera would not go on to show those who were gathered at the hospital, one of whom was Lyons' fiancée, Casey Lynn.

"I will say this it is nice to see all the media," added Munoz. "We come together in solidarity in this moment. This is every reporter's absolute worst nightmare. We go home at night afraid that something like this will occur, and that is what happened here."

Journalist Killed in Orlando Shooting IDed as UCF Grad Dylan Lyons, 24: 'He Lit Up a Classroom'
Dylan Lyons. Rick Brunson Facebook

She continued, "We are at Orlando Regional Medical Center, where we have learned that one of our own, a fellow reporter, has died while out covering a shooting. There are members of his family here, along with his fiancée, who are just incredibly distraught tonight. There are other media people who are kind of corralled together and standing in solidarity tonight as one of our own has just passed."

Munoz ended her briefing by saying she needed to "collect" herself.

Lyons and Walden were in the area to cover the shooting death of 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin, who died just hours earlier. Following the attack on the journalist, the gunman walked nearby and fatally shot 9-year-old T'Yonna Major. Her mother was injured.

RELATED VIDEO: Journalist and Girl, 9, Dead After Alleged Gunman Returns to Scene of Earlier Murder and Opens Fire

The alleged gunman, 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, was detained at the scene.

Moses has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Augustin's death, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Lyons' fiancée Lynn grieved the death on social media in a heartbreaking post.

"The love of my life was murdered," wrote Lynn as she shared a GoFundMe link to raise money for Dylan's funeral services. "I will never be the same person ever again. Please help my family and I during this time."

