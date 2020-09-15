Jacqueline Barthelemy's visit to a gas station convenience store turned deadly when she came upon a robbery in progress

Fla. Mom Is Fatally Shot at Convenience Store During Robbery, Leaving ‘Shattered’ Family Behind

A Florida mother of two who stopped into a gas station convenience store Friday night was shot and killed during an alleged robbery taking place inside, say police.

In surveillance video exclusively obtained by local ABC affiliate WPBF 25 News, Jacqueline Ray Barthemely, 36, an executive chef from south Florida, can be seen pulling into the Chevron gas station on Alternate A1A and Florida Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens, parking next to a pump and then going inside the store.

Inside, a suspect, later identified by Palm Beach Gardens police as Ezequiel Nunez, 18, can be seen taking money from the cash register drawer sitting on the counter and stuffing it into a plastic bag, the footage shows.

In his right hand, he held a gun, which he placed on the counter while he put the money into the bag.

The store clerk said Nunez had pointed the gun at her when he demanded the cash, according to police, WPBF reports.

Moments later, Barthelemy entered the store, where she was met by a second person who was holding the door shut, according to the store clerk, WPBF reports.

The second person, described by the clerk as a female – who can now be seen with a gun in her hand - jumped back and ran into the store, with Barthelemy holding onto her purse as she chased after her.

It is unclear what transpired when Barthelemy met the woman at the door or why she ran into the store after her.

The footage then shows the two suspects – dressed in black – fleeing through the gas station parking lot.

At approximately 10:58 p.m., officers from the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department responded to a report of a robbery with gunshots fired at the gas station, the department says in a release.

Upon arrival, officers found Barthelemy suffering from gunshot wounds.

She had been shot in the chest multiple times, according to police, WPBF reports.

She was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

An investigation identified Nunez as the alleged shooter who was also allegedly attempting to commit a robbery, police say in the statement.

Ezequiel Nunez

He was captured after officers found him hiding under a boat nearby, say police, WPBF reports.

Nunez was arrested and transported to the Palm Beach County Jail and is being charged with multiple charges to include murder and robbery with a firearm.

Now authorities "are looking for a second suspect who may be female,” a spokesman for the department tells PEOPLE.

In the meantime, Barthelemy’s family and friends are left to grieve the loss of the talented executive chef, CBS12 reports.

“She just made everyone so happy and she wanted the best out of everybody,” Alexis Flaherty, Barthelemy’s daughter, told WPBF. “She wanted everyone to have parties and have fun and the family all together. There was not one point where the family was not together.

“She was definitely the light and the love of this family,” Courtney Maypole, Barthelemy’s sister-in-law, told WPBF. “She was the one who kept us all together.”

The suspects “shattered more lives than they will ever know,” said Maypole.

Nunez is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail with no bond.

It is unclear whether Nunez has entered a plea or if he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.