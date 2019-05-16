Fla. Mom Dies After Being Shot in Head While Walking Home With Daughter; Neighbor Charged

A 59-year-old grandmother succumbed to her injuries days after being shot in the head while walking home with her daughter on May 7.

Marguerite Williams was walking with her daughter, Chantel Johnson, around 9 pm in their Largo, Florida, apartment complex when a neighbor allegedly shot them outside his unit. All three lived in the “quiet, friendly” Whispering Palms Apartments complex, with Williams and Johnson reportedly living in the apartment above the suspect’s.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Johnson was shot in the neck and was still hospitalized in stable condition as of late last week, a family Go Fund Me page states.

According to police reports and accounts from neighbors, the suspect, 39-year-old Kenneth James Prince, had complained about noise coming from the mother and daughter’s apartment in the past. He had also told police that the women had threatened him, claiming they were “intentionally antagonizing him,” according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“I knew he and his neighbors were having difficulties because he was complaining about the noise,” Whispering Pines resident Freddie Delgado, 52, told the Bay Times.

Kenneth James Prince Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

A longtime friend of Prince’s told the Tampa Bay Times he suffered from PTSD and was a once-homeless Marine veteran. “I know what he’s been suffering from, and he’s been begging for help for the last two years consistently,” Arica Ronet told the newspaper. “You just never know when someone’s at their breaking point.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Prince currently faces various charges, including attempted murder in the first degree and murder in the second degree, according to ABC Action News and other outlets.

In addition to allegedly shooting the mother and daughter, Prince is accused of shooting at a man inside a vehicle that same night. He is being held without bond, Bay News 9 reports.

A Largo police spokesperson was unavailable to comment on the charges. PEOPLE was unable to reach a lawyer for Prince.

Sherrah Hill, who described herself as a family friend of the two victims, told Bay News 9 of Williams: “Mom was there for everyone. If you needed a place to stay, if you needed a shoulder to cry on, if you were down on your luck.”

“It’s not like it’s something she did to cause this,” Hill continued. “This is … a horrible crime that was committed against her and my family, and it’s so devastating that this is the world that we live in.”