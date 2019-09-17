Image zoom Cameron Bowers holding Aiyana Jones, with Preston Bowers (right) and Mercalli Jones (front, center) Marion County Sheriff's Office

The Florida man accused of brutally murdering his wife and their four young children allegedly drove around with their bodies in the back of his van for several weeks.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods called Michael Jones, 38, “true evil” during a press conference Monday on the killings of 32-year-old Casei Jones and the couple’s kids: Cameron Bowers, 10, Preston Bowers, 5, Mercalli Jones, 2, and Aiyana Jones, 1.

Jones allegedly led police to the children’s remains after he was arrested in Georgia on Monday following an accident in Brantley County.

Image zoom Casei Jones

After the crash, police allege they found Casei’s body inside the van, Woods explained.

According to the sheriff, Jones allegedly drove the van for several weeks with the corpses stored in the back.

“Unfortunately, true evil poked its head up here in Marion County,” Woods told reporters Monday. “That’s about the only best way to describe it.”

“As a father, as a parent, it breaks my heart,” Woods continues. “As a sheriff, it angers me to no end.”

Image zoom Michael Jones Brantley County Sheriff's Office

The children and their mother were last seen alive in Ocala, Florida about six weeks ago.

A cause of death has not been revealed to the public.

Jones has been charged with second-degree murder for the death of his wife.

It is expected Jones will face additional charges in the coming days, Woods said.

“Justice will be served upon him,” Woods vowed. “As far as I’m concerned, as the sheriff of this county, underneath the jail ain’t good enough. He has no right to walk the face of this earth.”