Fla. Man Arrested After Video Shows Him Attempting to Strangle a Woman at a Miami Bus Stop

A man has been arrested after video footage appears to show him attempting to strangle a woman at a bus stop in Miami, Florida.

On Sunday, around 11:02 a.m. local time, a 26-year-old woman — whose identity has not been revealed to the public — was waiting for a bus when a man, who police have identified as Aaron K. Quinones, allegedly approached her from behind, according to a statement from the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Police say Quinones, 27, began to strangle the woman with a shoelace. When she fought back, Quinones allegedly "beat her repeatedly." A bystander then intervened and the suspect fled on foot, according to the statement.

Video footage obtained by NBC 6 shows the victim struggling to break free after the suspect attacks her and pins her down on a bus stop bench.

"Had it not been for a good Samaritan that stepped in that basically stopped this individual from attacking this victim, the outcome would have been way worse," Miami-Dade Police's Angel Rodriguez said, per NBC 6.

police cruiser Credit: Getty

According to police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the incident and treated the victim for her injuries.

Sometime later, nearby authorities were able to locate Quinones, where they arrested and charged him with attempted felony murder.

An attorney for Quinones could not immediately be reached.

Authorities are now looking to speak with the bystander that intervened, who they said was not on the scene when they arrived.