Fla. Man Allegedly Stabbed Girlfriend and Then FaceTimed Her Dad as She Lay Dying

Image zoom Kiara Alleyne, 20, of Florida Facebook

A Florida man accused of murdering his girlfriend allegedly FaceTimed her father while she was dying after admitting he stabbed her, a probable cause affidavit shows.

“What should I do?” DeAngelo Clark, 30, of Ocala, allegedly asked Kiara Alleyne’s father during the harrowing FaceTime call in which Sheldon Alleyne saw his daughter laying in a pool of blood, a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE states.

Clark is charged with homicide described in the affidavit as “murder dangerous deprived without premeditation” and first-degree arson in a dwelling with people present.

Clark allegedly fatally stabbed Kiara Alleyne, 20, on Sept. 11 before trying to set fire to the home they shared, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement.

Clark fled with their 11-month-old-daughter, Jhené Clark, triggering an Amber Alert, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Clark dropped the child off at a relative’s house before fleeing to the Florida Keys, where he allegedly broke into a home in Long Key and tried to set his car — and himself — on fire, the Sheriff’s Office says.

The alleged crime came to light when Sheldon Alleyne called the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 11 asking deputies to check on her, the affidavit says.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Detectives “received information” that Clark threatened Alleyne and then himself, the statement says.

On Sept. 11, Clark allegedly wrote on Facebook, “Now I must end my life just know she tried to kill me she walked into I’m srry to her family.”

Upon arrival, detectives found Alleyne’s body inside the home she shared with Clark in Marion County, northwest of Orlando and began searching for him.

Released on Sept. 19, the affidavit revealed the chilling information that Clark FaceTimed Alleyne’s father on her cellphone either while she lay on the floor dying or immediately afterward, The Ocala Star-Banner and local station WFTV first reported.

During the call, Clark allegedly told Sheldon Alleyne that Kiara had a knife, the affidavit states.

Sheldon Alleyne said he heard his daughter say, “I don’t. He has the knife,” the affidavit says.

When Clark then asked the father, “What should I do?” local station WFTV reports, Sheldon Alleyne urged him to “call for help.”

Clark said he didn’t want to do that.

Image zoom Deangelo Carter Marion County Sheriff's Department

“I can’t because they will take the baby,” he said, according to the affidavit.

Before the call was disconnected, Sheldon Alleyne saw an image of his daughter lying on the floor in a pool of blood, according to the affidavit, the Star-Banner reports.

A detective at the scene allegedly said he found evidence that Clark had tried to set the home on fire, the affidavit says.

He said he found what appeared to be a blanket or a cloth cover hanging from the bottom of the oven in the kitchen.

He said there was also a strong odor of lighter fluid or some other accelerant.

The couple shared a tumultuous relationship over the two years or so that they were together.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home that Clark and Kiara Alleyne shared for domestic disturbances on June 7 and June 19, the Star-Banner reports.

No arrests were made but deputies followed up with Alleyne, the Star-Banner reports.

Before Carter allegedly killed Alleyne, he professed his love to her in a Facebook post.

Carter remains hospitalized for his burns, which were severe, Marion County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Cecilia Koon tells PEOPLE.

He will be transferred to Marion County to face his charges when he is released from the hospital, she said.

He has not yet entered a plea or retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.