Fla. Man Allegedly Killed His Girlfriend While Trying to Shoot Victim's Ex-Boyfriend

Chad Keene faces charges of second-degree murder and illegal possession of firearms by a convicted felon

By Steve Helling
Published on August 17, 2022 05:43 PM
Chad Keene
Photo: Daytona Beach Police Department

A Florida man has been charged with murder after authorities say that he fatally shot his girlfriend, but intended to shoot her ex-boyfriend.

PEOPLE confirms that Chad Keene, 37, was arrested on Tuesday in Daytona Beach after an hourslong manhunt. He is accused of killing 30-year-old Karli Elliott.

According to a charging affidavit obtained by WKMG-TV, Elliott and her ex-boyfriend got into an argument outside a Daytona Beach 7-Eleven on Tuesday morning. After the argument, Elliott allegedly called Keene — her current boyfriend. He arrived at the scene with a gun, according to the document.

Witnesses heard a gunshot, but the ex-boyfriend was not injured. Elliott was shot instead.

Keene was on his cellphone with another person when the shooting happened. The person on the other end of the phone told police that they heard a woman say, "you shot me" and a man yell, "you shot her," before the call ended, according to the charging affidavit.

According to the charging affidavit, Keene told police "it was an accident," and then said that he was at the scene of the incident, "but never admitted to committing the shooting."

Elliott was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

"So the boyfriend...confronts the ex-boyfriend and that is when one shot is fired," Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young tells Fox 35. "We don't believe that Karli was the intended victim. We believe the ex-boyfriend was the intended victim."

Keene allegedly fled the scene, per the affidavit. Police responded to his apartment, but found no sign of him. A search warrant was executed, the affidavit states. In a safe in Keene's home, authorities allegedly found his ID and ammunition that matched the casings found at the scene of the shooting.

They later saw him in the passenger side of a vehicle. He was arrested without incident.

PEOPLE confirms that Keene has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held without bond. He has not yet entered a plea, and court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock (13069803a) Washington Metro Police Lt. Jesse Porter speaks to the media, Dec. 11, 2013, in Washington. Porter, 58, and retired, was working for a private contractor providing training for a group of library police officers on how to use expandable batons when he discharged a single shot from his firearm, the Metropolitan Police Department said . The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday inside a training room at the District of Columbia public library in the city's Anacostia neighborhood Library Officer Shooting, Washington, United States - 11 Dec 2013
Retired Police Officer Allegedly Shoots Woman Dead During Training Exercise at D.C. Library
Zyaire Cornelius
New Orleans Man Charged After 2-Year-Old Brother Shot Himself with Stolen Gun at Gas Station
ZaQune London LaQuelle Harris
Tenn. Man Charged in Murder of Girlfriend's Teen Son During Argument Over $5 Debt
Brenda Aultman
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty for Man Who Allegedly Fatally Stabbed Couple on Bike Ride
Omelly Dominguez
New Jersey Woman Charged with Murdering Younger Sister at Home amid Argument About Money
Greensboro man charged in 3 killings after missing man found dead in Virginia
N.C. Man Is Charged in Connection with Murders of 3 People in Just 2 Months, Officials Say
Christopher Johnson Jr.
Detroit Man Allegedly Killed Younger Stepbrother, Told Mom He Died of Overdose
Shamar William Washington
21 Years After Teen's Body Is Found Frozen in Rural Pa., Details Emerge About His Suspected Killer
Young Thug
Ga. Man Charged in Deadly Bowling Alley Shooting That Killed Mother of Rapper Young Thug's Child
Patrick Morris Simmons
Minn. Murder Suspect Allegedly Stabbed Ex-Girlfriend and Set Her on Fire at Work, Calling Her a 'Witch'
Broward shooting
Fort Lauderdale Bus Driver Hailed as Hero for Helping End Shooting That Left 2 Dead, 2 Injured
Jean Robert Macean
Arrest Made in 'Brutal' Murder Case of Daytona Beach Couple Stabbed to Death While Biking Home at Night
Bobbye Johnston
Suspect Charged in Death of Beloved Chicago Woman Caught in Crossfire Leaving Bank
Crime scene tape
25-Year-Old Penn. Man Killed by Stray Bullet During Thanksgiving Dinner, Suspect at Large: D.A.
Zac Stacy
Former NFL Player Zac Stacy Arrested, Charged with Felonies Following Assault of Ex-Girlfriend
Edwin A. Urbina
N.J. Man Arrested After Manhunt for Allegedly Beating His Girlfriend's 3-Year-Old Son to Death