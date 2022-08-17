Fla. Man Allegedly Killed His Girlfriend While Trying to Shoot Victim's Ex-Boyfriend

A Florida man has been charged with murder after authorities say that he fatally shot his girlfriend, but intended to shoot her ex-boyfriend.

PEOPLE confirms that Chad Keene, 37, was arrested on Tuesday in Daytona Beach after an hourslong manhunt. He is accused of killing 30-year-old Karli Elliott.

According to a charging affidavit obtained by WKMG-TV, Elliott and her ex-boyfriend got into an argument outside a Daytona Beach 7-Eleven on Tuesday morning. After the argument, Elliott allegedly called Keene — her current boyfriend. He arrived at the scene with a gun, according to the document.

Witnesses heard a gunshot, but the ex-boyfriend was not injured. Elliott was shot instead.

Keene was on his cellphone with another person when the shooting happened. The person on the other end of the phone told police that they heard a woman say, "you shot me" and a man yell, "you shot her," before the call ended, according to the charging affidavit.

According to the charging affidavit, Keene told police "it was an accident," and then said that he was at the scene of the incident, "but never admitted to committing the shooting."

Elliott was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

"So the boyfriend...confronts the ex-boyfriend and that is when one shot is fired," Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young tells Fox 35. "We don't believe that Karli was the intended victim. We believe the ex-boyfriend was the intended victim."

Keene allegedly fled the scene, per the affidavit. Police responded to his apartment, but found no sign of him. A search warrant was executed, the affidavit states. In a safe in Keene's home, authorities allegedly found his ID and ammunition that matched the casings found at the scene of the shooting.

They later saw him in the passenger side of a vehicle. He was arrested without incident.

PEOPLE confirms that Keene has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held without bond. He has not yet entered a plea, and court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf.