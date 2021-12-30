Police allege Sean Greer was responsible for Monday's crash, which killed cousins Paris Jones and Andrea Fleming

Fla. Driver Accused of Plowing into Group of Children, Killing 2 Before Fleeing Scene

Two girls were killed two days after Christmas in what authorities say was a hit-and-run in Florida that left four other children seriously wounded.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office confirms Sean Charles Greer, 27, has been charged with two counts each of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury and leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries.

Greer, who was arrested Tuesday, also faces four counts of driving without a license causing death and/or serious bodily injuries, and single counts of driving with a suspended license and tampering with evidence.

A statement from the sheriff's office alleges Greer was behind the wheel of the 2009 Honda Accord sedan that struck a group of children in Wilton Manors on Monday just before 3 p.m.

Police allege Greer left the scene of the crash that killed cousins Paris Jones and Andrea Fleming. The girls — 5 and 6, respectively — were pronounced dead at the scene.

Four children — two 9-year-old girls, a 2-year-old boy, and a 10-year-old boy — were rushed to the hospital for treatment. They sustained serious injuries, but police have not released information on their conditions.

According to the statement, Greer was behind a Broward County Transit bus that had stopped to drop off a passenger.

"As the bus pulled out to continue southbound, it began to merge into the right thru lane from the edge of the roadway," the statement explains. "The driver of the Honda failed to allow the bus to merge and passed it, almost striking the front driver's side as it cut in front of the bus."

Sean Charles Greer Sean Charles Greer | Credit: BROWARD SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The statement alleges the Honda then veered to the right "and drove off the roadway and onto the sidewalk," hitting "multiple children. After the crash occurred, the vehicle accelerated and fled the area southbound."

When police caught up with him Tuesday, Greer allegedly confessed to his involvement in the incident, according to the statement.

Video from his court appearance on Wednesday shows Greer struggled with a court officer after the judge read the charges against him aloud.

Greer did not enter pleas to the charges during the hearing.

Individual GoFundMe accounts have been created online to help the girls' families.

The GoFundMe for Jones' relatives said the "sweet" girl was walking to the park when she was struck.