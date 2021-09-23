Derremy Jerrell Walker, 31, had planted the cellphone at the same location twice before it was found by two students in November 2019

Fla. Janitor Sentenced to 60 Years for Hiding Camera in Girls Bathroom: 'He Stole the Innocence'

A former Florida high school janitor has been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for planting a camera inside a girls' bathroom.

In November 2019, Derremy Jerrell Walker, 31, was a contracted janitor at Oviedo High School when two 15-year-old female students made a harrowing discovery: an actively recording cellphone hidden under the sink in a student bathroom stall, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Middle District of Florida said in a news release on Wednesday. The students then brought the device to faculty members, who contacted police.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Walker was arrested in February 2020 and fired. At the time, ABC 7 reported that Walker had been seen on video setting up the phones, according to police.

Walker had planted the phone at the girls bathroom location twice before that same month, according to a forensic analysis of the phone as stated in the U.S. Attorney's Office release. The device had been specifically positioned to record images of the genitalia of those in the stall.

Officials said in the release that the former janitor had also set up a camera in the school's faculty bathroom earlier that month.

The camera in the girls' bathroom had been recording for about 15 minutes prior to its discovery, officials state in the release. Eight of the 12 students unknowingly caught on camera have since been identified.

Walker, has also been ordered to a lifetime term of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender, the office said in a news release on Wednesday.

Speaking on the case, FBI Tampa Division Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson said in the release: "Mr. Walker did more than just produce horror; he stole the innocence and trust of these young victims."

"We are pleased with the sentence handed down in this case and will continue efforts to protect the children in our communities from sexual exploitation and abuse."

A jury previously convicted Walker on two counts of using or attempting to use children to produce sexually explicit videos in June.