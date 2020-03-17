Fla. Inmate Who Killed 2 Is Now Charged in 1995 Rape Case After Alleged DNA Match

Image zoom Octavio Berrera Palm Beach Sheriffs Office

A 46-year-old Florida man already serving a 35-year sentence for running over and killing two people in 2001 learned this week he might be spending more time behind bars.

PEOPLE confirms that, over the weekend, authorities filed a sexual battery charge against Octavio Berrera.

The new allegation comes after investigators claim Berrera’s DNA matches genetic evidence collected from a sexual assault victim back in 1995.

According to investigators, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spoke to a 35-year-old woman about her rape in 1995. The victim said a man grabbed her from behind while she was walking in West Palm Beach. The man dragged her into a wooded area, where he raped her.

The victim told police she did not know her attacker, but that, during the attack, he had said he knew her from a local bar. Afterwards, he threatened to kill her if she went to police, she said.

Berrera has been in prison since 2003, when he pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular manslaughter.

He was 22 when he ran over two people in Boynton Beach in December 2001 with his van.

One of the victims in the intentional attack was Delray Beach firefighter Pete Firehock.

The 1995 rape case was reopened in 2018.

In 2018, investigators reopened the case after receiving a Combined DNA Index System notification which helped lead to Berrera as a possible suspect.

Investigators used a search warrant to get a DNA sample from Berrera and in March 2019, the results came back as a match.

PEOPLE was unable to determine if Berrera had appeared before a judge to plea to the new charge he faces. Information on his new attorney was also unavailable.