Fla. Girl, 12, Was Struck and Killed by Boat While Floating on a Raft, and Driver Is Arrested

A Florida man has been arrested seven months after he allegedly drove his boat into a 12-year-old girl floating on a raft, killing her.

On May 17, 12-year-old Jasina Campbell was riding on a raft with a friend behind a boat on the Alafia River. The boat, which was pulling the girls, had six children and three adults on board, WFLA reports.

At around 7 p.m., a second boat struck the two girls, throwing them from the raft and into the water. Jasina disappeared under the water. Her body would eventually be found by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office dive team. She had died instantly.

On Monday, 40-year-old Andrew Miltner was taken into custody for charges of boating under the influence, manslaughter and vessel homicide, Fox13 reports.

"This is a case that is absolutely tragic," Assistant State Attorney Stephanie Pizarro told WFLA. "Jasina Campbell was a big sister, she went out on that weekend afternoon so that she could have fun with her friend on the water, doing things that kids do. And, this defendant made a decision in that same moment to drink, then to operate a jet ski in a reckless manner."

The Tampa Bay Times reports that, on the night of her death, Milton allegedly admitted to authorities that he'd been drinking before the crash. According to an arrest report obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, nearly two hours after the incident, the 40-year-old still showed “signs of impairment” and failed field sobriety exercises.

“This is what we mean when we talk about protecting the community,” Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said, WFLA reports. “This is what we’re here to do, this person can’t do this again and this sort of recklessness won’t be tolerated in our community...This is every parent's worst nightmare.”

Now, after months of waiting, Jasina's family hopes they're one step closer to justice.

“Jasina is a person, Jasina is not just a victim,” the child's grandmother, Donna Campbell, told WFLA. “She liked to play, she was 12, she had a lot of things to do.”