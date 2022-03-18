Artissua Lafaye Paulk, 43, has been charged with one count of manslaughter by culpable negligence

Fla. Drawbridge Operator Charged with Manslaughter After Woman Fell to Her Death When It Opened

A drawbridge operator has been charged with manslaughter after authorities say she raised the bridge while a 79-year-old woman was still on it, causing her to fall five stories to her death.

PEOPLE confirms that Artissua Lafaye Paulk, 43, has been charged with one count of manslaughter by culpable negligence.

The incident happened on February 6 shortly after 1 p.m., when the victim — who has not been identified by name — was walking across Royal Park Bridge with her bicycle when the drawbridge began to rise, according to a police report obtained by The Palm Beach Post. At the time, she was about 10 feet away from the end of the bridge, which connects West Palm Beach to Palm Beach.

"She was walking her bike from east to west and had almost reached the furthest point of the moveable span when it went up," West Palm Beach Police spokesman Mike Jachles told the newspaper.

As she began to fall, a bystander grabbed her but was ultimately unable to maintain their grip, police told The Palm Beach Post.

"The woman tried to hang on. There was a bystander nearby who tried to help her, but tragically she fell five or six stories" before landing on concrete, Jachles told NBC affiliate WPTV. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to NBC News, police obtained a search warrant for Paulk's cellphone. Investigators determined that she was not on her phone at the time of the incident. Police say that she has cooperated throughout the investigation and was further questioned after her arrest Thursday.