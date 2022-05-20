Fla. Deputy to Be Charged After Gas Station Fire Ignited by Allegedly Using Taser on Man 'Cooked Alive'
A Florida deputy will be charged after he used a Taser on an alleged suspect who had gasoline spilled on him while filling up his dirt bike at a Wawa gas station in February, which resulted in the suspect being "cooked alive," according to his lawyers.
Officers say the alleged suspect, Jean Barreto, was driving recklessly with a group of other motorists. According to an initial news release from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office on Feb. 28, multiple citizens called in to report "individuals on motorcycles who were pointing guns at people" the day earlier.
After officers arrived on the scene, "a traffic stop was attempted on the suspect; however, the suspect ignored the marked patrol car with lights and sirens activated and continued to flee," and they did not pursue the alleged suspect.
Officers later obtained information that Barreto, 26, was filling up at a gas station after breaking away from the group.
According to a Facebook post from Barreto's lawyers, Mark NeJame and Albert Yonfa, multiple officers attempted to apprehend him. The motorist was taken down from behind, and gas from his bike — he had finished filling up but did not place the gas cap back on all the way — spilled on him.
Osceola County Deputy David Crawford then allegedly took a Taser that was originally discarded at the scene and used it on Barreto, whose body was immediately engulfed in flames. Surveillance footage from a Thursday press conference shows deputies using a fire extinguisher to put out the flames. Deputy Crawford also sustained injuries in the incident.
"While being cooked alive, Mr. Barreto sustained third degree burns on approximately 75% of his body, front and back from his feet to the bottom of his neck," Barreto's legal team wrote on Facebook, adding that he is "without skin on most of his body" and is "bleeding profusely still."
Per a press conference from Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez on Thursday, Deputy Crawford will be charged with culpable negligence, a misdemeanor.
"This isn't a common crime to charge," Sheriff Lopez said, offering a detailed explanation of the charge. "Deputy Crawford was aware there was gas in the direct and immediate area. We know this because he says on the body cam, 'Kill the pump! Kill the pump! Gas!' "
"After that statement, he picked up the discarded Taser that was located in gas, and says, 'You're about to get tased, dude.' Immediately after that statement with the Taser in his hand, the fire ignites," Sheriff Lopez continued.
"Under the law, his actions were reckless and held such a disregard for human life that it rises to the level of probable cause for culpable negligence," added Sheriff Lopez. "This is obviously a tragic situation for everybody. Both Deputy Crawford and Mr. Jean Baretto are still recovering from their injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with them, and I wish them both a speedy recovery."
Barreto is also facing charges stemming from the incident: Fleeing in an attempt to elude law enforcement, reckless driving (misdemeanor), "three wheelies" offense (felony), and resisting an officer without violence.
PEOPLE has reached out to Barreto's attorneys for comment.