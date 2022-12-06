Fla. Deputy Allegedly Shot, Killed by Fellow Officer Roommate Who 'Jokingly' Fired Gun He Thought Was Unloaded

Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, was allegedly shot to death by fellow deputy Andrew Lawson at the pair's Palm Bay, Fla., home, Saturday

Published on December 6, 2022 03:12 PM
Deputy Austin Walsh
Deputy Austin Walsh. Photo: Brevard County Sheriff's Office

A Florida deputy was fatally shot by his fellow deputy roommate in what authorities allege was an accidental killing that was "extremely dumb and totally avoidable."

In a video posted to Facebook Sunday, Sheriff Wayne Ivey with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office confirmed 23-year-old Austin Walsh was allegedly shot to death by Andrew Lawson at the pair's Palm Bay, Fla., home.

Ivey said the Brevard County deputies, who were "the best of friends," were taking a break from playing online video games Saturday, when Lawson allegedly held what he believed to be an unloaded firearm, and "jokingly pointed the gun in Austin's direction and pulled the trigger."

Walsh died instantly.

According to Ivey, Lawson was "fully distraught and devastated." He called 911 and allegedly admitted to the accidental shooting. He has been fully cooperative with the investigation and has since been charged with manslaughter, Ivey said.

It was unclear Tuesday if Lawson entered a plea to the charge or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

"There is no excuse for this tragic and totally avoidable death," said Ivey.

The incident "not only took the life of an amazing young man and deputy, but it has also forever changed the life of another good young man who made an extremely poor and reckless decision."

Ivey said Walsh "was such a great kid" who "had always dreamed of becoming a deputy sheriff." He has served with the agency since he was 18. Prior to that, he was a member of the BCSO Explorer's internship program.

"I pray there is a lesson learned from this tragedy," added Ivey.

