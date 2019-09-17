Fla. Couple Allegedly Had Sex in Police Car After DUI Arrests

Image zoom Seth Thomas and Megan Mondanaro Nassau County (2)

A Florida couple have been accused by police of fornicating in the back of a patrol car mere moments after they were charged with biking while intoxicated, PEOPLE confirms.

It happened Friday, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE.

It was nearing midnight when a deputy from Nassau County Sheriff’s Office stopped Megan Lynn Mondanaro, 35, and Seth Aaron Thomas, 31, as they were riding their bicycles along a street in Fernandina Beach.

The report indicates neither bike had lights and that a motorist nearly struck the pair.

The deputy who stopped them said they smelled of alcohol and slurred their speech. The report claims their eyes were both bloodshot and watery.

Field sobriety tests followed and were allegedly failed, so the policeman put Mondanaro and Thomas in the back of his patrol car.

The deputy details that he was still outside of his vehicle when Mondanaro and Thomas allegedly disrobed and started having sexual intercourse.

The deputy said he opened the door to tell them to stop and noticed Thomas was completely naked and Mondanaro’s pants were down and her breasts exposed.

The report claims that Thomas was removed from the vehicle, and pushed another deputy to the ground before fleeing, sparking a brief foot chase.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Both submitted to a breathalyzer test, and Mondanaro’s blood alcohol level was between .062 and .066 while Thomas blew a .145, according to the report. The legal limit in Florida is .08.

Mondanaro was charged with DUI, exposing sex organs, unnatural and lascivious act and resisting without violence.

Thomas was charged with threat against a public official, unnatural and lascivious act, exposing sex organs and DUI.

Both remain in custody.

It was unclear if either had entered pleas or retained attorneys who could comment on their behalf.