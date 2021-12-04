Fla. Church Music Director Called 911, Allegedly Confessed to Killing Wife and 2 Adult Children: Police
William Conway Broyles was charged with three counts of second-degree murder
A 57-year-old Florida man allegedly confessed this week to killing his wife and two adult children.
William Conway Broyles admitted to the alleged crime in a 911 call around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nassau County Sheriff Bob Leeper said in a press conference.
When investigators arrived, Broyles was lying down on his driveway and was unarmed, according to officials.
Upon further investigation, authorities discovered three victims dead in several rooms of the home, Leeper said. They have been identified as his wife Candace Lynn Broyles, 57; his daughter Cora Lynn Broyles, 27; and his son Aaron Christopher Broyles, 28.
According to Leeper, Broyles confessed to shooting each victim "multiple times just to make sure they didn't suffer."
"It just doesn't make sense," Leeper said. "It doesn't make sense when you look at the whole circumstance of why we believe it happened — it's just a senseless act. When he was asked why he didn't just shoot himself, he said he was too scared to do that, which is crazy considering what he just did."
Broyles was charged with three counts of second-degree murder and has been denied bail, according to jail records. He is currently being held at the Nassau County Jail and Detention Center.
The Hodges Boulevard Presbyterian Church stated William was the group's music director on its website.
"Bill has been part of our church staff for 23 years, and this was completely out of character. We mourn this devastating loss to the church, Bill's remaining family, and the larger community," it stated on its site. "We ask that you would hold the members of the Broyles family, our church family, and Bill himself in your prayers regarding this tragedy."
A prayer vigil in the church's sanctuary will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, the website said.