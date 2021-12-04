Fla. Church Music Director Called 911, Allegedly Confessed to Killing Wife and 2 Adult Children: Police 

Upon further investigation, authorities discovered three victims dead in several rooms of the home, Leeper said. They have been identified as his wife Candace Lynn Broyles, 57; his daughter Cora Lynn Broyles, 27; and his son Aaron Christopher Broyles, 28.

"It just doesn't make sense," Leeper said. "It doesn't make sense when you look at the whole circumstance of why we believe it happened — it's just a senseless act. When he was asked why he didn't just shoot himself, he said he was too scared to do that, which is crazy considering what he just did."