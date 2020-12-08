Police believe the couple left the boys inside the submerged car

Fla. Boys Died After Car Crashed into Canal — and Now Dad Is Charged with DUI

A Florida father and his girlfriend have been charged in connection to the deaths of his two young sons after they died in a car crash the day before Thanksgiving.

Kenneth Wayne Lawson has been charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter in the deaths of his 7- and 10-year-old sons, Interim Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore announced during a Friday afternoon news conference, the Fort Myers News Press reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lawson's girlfriend, Julia Ann Drudy, has been charged with permitting an unauthorized operator to drive.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Lawson is accused of driving drunk with Drudy and his sons in the car on Nov. 25 before crashing his Ford Focus into a canal.

Cape Coral police responded to a call reporting the crash shortly before midnight. Upon arrival, first responders and good Samaritans jumped into the water to save the boys. However, both children died as a result of the crash.

Image zoom Credit: Cape Coral Police Department

Police believe that evidence shows either Lawson or Drudy got out of the car and left the two boys, identified by WINK and NCB2 as 10-year-old John Wayne and 7-year-old Titus, inside the vehicle.

Image zoom Credit: Cape Coral Police Department

According to an online obituary, the young brothers were close.

"John Wayne loved playing video games; he considered himself an inside kid. He loved math, science, and playing Pokémon go with Aunt Tammie," the obituary says. "Titus loved school; recess and gym were his favorite. He loved riding bikes and playing outside. He was an avid gamer and played tons of Fortnite. They loved their sister a lot and missed her dearly."