Fla. Boy, 5, Is Murdered by Father, Who Then Turned Gun on Himself: 'Mother's Worst Nightmare'

Before shooting his 5-year-old son to death and turning the gun on himself, a 45-year-old Florida man texted the child’s mother, making cryptic threats that may have been fueled by jealousy.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Department, Paul D. Warren murdered his young son, Colton, before ending his own life inside his condominium in East Naples’ Royal Harbor community.

The bodies were discovered Monday by the boy’s mother, who went to the home to check on her son after learning he failed to show up for school that morning.

Police responded to the residence, and their initial report — obtained by WINK-TV — indicates the boy and Warren were found together, in a bedroom.

The gun was recovered from Warren’s dead hand.

Warren had sent his son’s mother, who has not been identified, a text reading, “You are going to regret this,” according to the station, citing the police report.

The relationship between Warren and the woman was unclear Thursday, but WINK-TV reports that investigators learned she had started dating someone new recently.

She told police he had expressed jealousy sparked by her new relationship, and had made suicidal threats in the past. There were even some prior attempts.

Neighbor Forrest Ficke spoke to WINK-TV about the tragedy.

“The family is very distraught right now from what I heard,” Ficke said. “They’re obviously going to be with the loss of a 5-year-old. That’s hard for anyone. That’s a mother’s worst nightmare and just about any family member’s worst nightmare.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help Colton’s mother pay for his funeral and find housing for herself and the boy’s siblings.