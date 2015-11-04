Five Stabbed at UC Merced, Suspect Shot and Killed by Campus Police

Five students at University of California, Merced, were wounded on Wednesday morning after another student attacked them in a campus stabbing spree, PEOPLE confirms.

The suspect, who has not been identified but is described as a male in his 20s, was shot and killed by campus police, according to the school’s official Twitter account. Classes have been canceled for day while authorities investigate.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. local time in the school’s Classroom and Office Building, according to KCRA.

Two of the victims were flown to area hospitals for treatment, while the others were treated at the scene, The Merced Sun-Star reports. There are no details on the severity of the injuries.

The school is expected to provided more information on the attack at a press conference scheduled for 4 p.m. PST. This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.