Teen Boy Among 5 Relatives Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide That Ended in Nursing Home

South Texas police continue to investigate a deadly shooting spree on Friday night apparently carried out by a 60-year-old man who killed himself inside a nursing home after killing four relatives — including his dad and stepmom and the 13-year-old boy they had adopted, PEOPLE confirms.

A motive remains unclear as detectives continue to probe what may have driven Richard Starry’s suspected actions.

At a news conference held over the weekend, authorities said they believe Starry fatally shot himself inside the Retama Manor nursing home in Robstown after gunning down his 85-year-old father, Ernest Starry, and his stepmother, 60-year-old Thelma Montalvo.

Robstown Police Lt. Enrique Paredez told reporters that officers responded to an “active shooter” at the nursing home shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, where they found the three bodies.

As authorities were processing that crime scene, a second call was made to 911 from an unnamed family member who was concerned about Montalvo’s 41-year-old son and the couple’s teenage son.

Police respond to the scene of Friday's murder-suicide Alexandria Rodriguez/Caller-Times

Officers arrived at the home Richard shared with both Montalvo’s adult son and her 13-year-old with Ernest and found their bodies.

The sons, too, had been shot to death. Their names have not been released.

All five deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide, officials said.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The boy was an active Boy Scout, according to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times.

“He was known very well by our scout family,” a local reverend told the paper. “They’re stunned and devastated by this, particularly the scout leaders. They knew him well.”

Police remain at the scene Alexandria Rodriguez/Caller-Times

“Our hearts go out to the victims’ families and the residents, visitors and employees at Retama Manor who experienced this tragedy,” Robstown Police Chief Erasmo Flores said in a news release.

PEOPLE’s calls to the nursing home were not immediately returned on Monday.