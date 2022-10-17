On Thursday, five people were shot to death in a Raleigh, N.C., neighborhood, allegedly by a 15-year-old gunman.

Police say the mass shooting unfolded in the east Raleigh residential area of Hedingham, then the alleged teen shooter made his way to the Neuse River Greenway around 5 p.m.

Armed with a shotgun and dressed in camouflage garb, police say Austin Thomas unleashed a barrage of gunfire that killed Nicole Connors, 52; Susan Karnatz, 49; Mary Marshall, 35; off-duty police officer Gabriel Torres, 29; and the suspect's older brother, 16-year-old James Thompson.

The alleged gunman was also critically injured during the incident.

It was unclear how he sustained his injuries, and he remains hospitalized.

Prosecutors say he will be tried as an adult, and a motive for the deadly massacre that also left two others wounded remains under investigation.

Below are the victims of the gruesome attack.

Nicole Connors, 52

Nicole Howard. Facebook

Nicole Connors was found shot to death on the front porch of the home she shared with her husband of five years, Tracey Howard, according to The News & Observer.

The couple's dog was also killed.

"She was good people," Howard told the outlet. "She was a good person. And she took care of me. She took care of her own family."

The pair had a playful relationship.

"I used to tease her all the time about any and everything," Howard told the outlet.

Howard said he was at Lowe's buying light bulbs when his wife was killed Thursday evening. He found her lifeless body when he returned.

According to the Associated Press, Conners and her husband were looking forward to the latest Marvel movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

They were also working toward homeownership after having spent three years renting in the Hedingham neighborhood.

Susan Karnatz, 49

Sue Butler Karnatz. Facebook

Susan Karnatz — a four-time Boston Marathon participant — was a fervent runner who frequented the Neuse River Greenway.

She was on a seven-mile jog when she was killed, according to her obituary.

Karnatz leaves behind three boys and a husband.

She "was a very loving wife and amazing mother to our three sons," her husband Tom Karnatz told the AP. "We're absolutely heartbroken and miss her dearly."

Karnatz took a break from her career as a school psychologist to homeschool her children, ages 14, 13 and 10.

"Spending this time with her boys brought her joy, purpose, and fulfillment," her obituary reads.

"She listened without judgment, provided wise advice when asked, and offered kind words and gentle reassurance to those around her," it continues. "Her absence is profound in the hearts of friends and family."

Mary Marshall, 35

Mary Marshall. Facebook

A 35-year-old U.S. Navy veteran, Mary Marshall was allegedly murdered while walking her beloved dog along the greenway.

As the sound of gunfire rang out Thursday evening, Marshall's dog Scruff got loose. She immediately called her fiancé Robert Steele.

"She says, 'I need you to come home right now,'" Steele told NBC's Sunday Today in an emotional interview. "'Immediately. Scruff, our dog, has slipped his collar, and I just heard gunshots.'"

Marshall was shot to death while chasing after their dog.

According to loved ones, she died with plenty to look forward to, including her upcoming wedding.

Marshall was one week shy of celebrating her 36th birthday and two weeks away from walking down the aisle, her family told Sunday Today.

"I was really looking forward to it. I couldn't wait for it," her father Thomas Marshall said of his late daughter's upcoming nuptials.

Gabriel Torres, 29

Gabriel Torres. Facebook

Eighteen months after he joined the Raleigh Police Department, Gabriel Torres was fatally shot in the Hedingham neighborhood while on his way to work, according to multiple reports.

He leaves behind a wife and a 2-year-old daughter, a GoFundMe description reads,

Prior to his work as a police officer, Torres spent time as a U.S. Marine sergeant at Camp Lejuene in Jacksonville, N.C., where he was part of Combat Logistic Battalion 24, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit and the 2nd Marine Logistics Group, per The News & Observer.

The RPD confirmed the loss of their officer on Facebook, writing in part, "We continue to pray for the families of those that lost their loved ones and wish for a swift recovery of those injured."

James Thompson, 16

James Thompson.

James Thompson was the older brother of shooting suspect Austin Thompson, reports say.

James was a junior at Knightdale High School in Raleigh, according to the school's website.

Principal Keith Richardson confirmed the teen's death in a statement Friday.

"This is an incredibly difficult time for our school community as well as the broader Raleigh community," Richardson said.

"It is an unexpected loss and we are saddened by it. Our condolences, thoughts, and prayers go out to James' family, the other victims, their families and all who have been impacted by yesterday's events."