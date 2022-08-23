Five People Killed in Florida Wrong-Way Crash; Driver Charged With Vehicular Homicide

A Florida man has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide after authorities say he drove the wrong way on an expressway, causing a crash that killed five people in another vehicle.

Maiky Simeon, 30, is still hospitalized from injuries he sustained in the crash, Local 10 News reports. He is being monitored by law enforcement officials.

Authorities say that Simeon was driving eastbound in the westbound lane of the Palmetto Expressway near Miami. Around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, his Infiniti crashed into a Honda sedan.

Troopers say that there were four women and one man inside the Honda, ranging from 18 to 25. All five of them were killed.

The Miami Herald reports that Simeon has not had a valid driver's license since 2014, when he was arrested for driving 109 miles per hour. PEOPLE confirms that his Florida license was revoked and has not been reinstated.

Bond has not been set for Simeon. He has not yet entered a plea and it unclear whether he has an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf.

While authorities pursue charges against Simeon, the families of the victims are mourning the loss of five young adults.

Here's what we know about the victims:

GoFundMe

Briana Pacalagua, 19

Briana Pacalagua, a recent graduate of Felix Varela High School, was driving the Honda at the time of the crash.

"I wish I told her I loved her more often. I wish I hugged her more," her sister, Kiara Pacalagua, told NBC Miami. "She was a really hard worker. She was always supportive of everything I wanted to do."

She echoed those sentiments on a fundraising page.

"My sister was a kind, lovely, amazing, sweet, caring and happy person," her younger sister wrote on the GoFundMe. "She was loved by many people she always had a smile on her face even when times were rough and she'll put a smile on everyone's face that surrounded her."

GoFundMe

Daniela Marcano, 19

Marcano had just celebrated her 19th birthday a few weeks ago.

"Every one of us have a bunch of good memories with her and we will cherish those moments like if it was today," her family friend Mariana Rave writes on a GoFundMe. "She had many goals and dreams that now she won't be able to achieve them. We still can't believe what happened. She was young, and now she's gone. We all miss you, Dani. Fly high, our angel."

GoFundMe

Valeria Peña

A music lover with a bubbly sense of humor, Peña was known for being a loyal friend.

"I saw how you were formed from the womb of your mother," family friend Ysmalia Urbaez wrote on Instagram, according to the Miami Herald. "I went to your birth and saw every growth in your life and do not understand the whys of fate… you will remain present in my mind and heart beautiful heavenly princess."

Another family friend wrote on her GoFundMe page that the group of friends "lost their lives due to a tragic accident caused by the irresponsibility of a driver who was going the wrong way. The void that these souls are going to leave on their loved ones is going to be huge. None of them deserved this."

GoFundMe

Valeria Cáceres

Cáceres hoped to someday become a photographer and wanted to travel the world.

"On the night of August 20th at 4:30am my little sister was taken from our hands by a reckless driver," her family wrote on her GoFundMe page. "She was so young and full of life and loved by so many."

Giancarlo Arias

A self-taught artist, Arias had been accepted to New York University. He had received a scholarship, which is why the group was celebrating that night.

Arias maintained an Instagram account that showcased his work.

According to the Miami Herald, his work had been showcased in the Student Art Exhibit at The Dalí (Salvador Dalí Museum) in St. Petersburg. The paper reported that he also won four Gold Keys, a top honor in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.

"Gian, I never got to tell you how proud I was of you," a former art teacher wrote on Instagram. "You were such a talented role model and a beautiful soul. In my 21 years of teaching, this is the first time I've ever felt such a loss."