5 Injured, Suspect in Custody After Man Opens Fire at Minnesota Medical Clinic

The alleged shooter, 67-year-old Gregory P. Ulrich, was taken into custody

Five people were injured and one person is in custody after a shooting at a Minnesota medical clinic Tuesday morning.

Authorities said the attack, which occurred just before 11 a.m., happened at the Allina Health Urgent Care – Buffalo Crossroads clinic in Buffalo. The alleged shooter, 67-year-old Gregory P. Ulrich, was taken into custody.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Authorities said Ulrich was known to police. "We believe he did act alone," Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer said at a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke said the shooting was probably "targeted at that facility or someone within that facility."

"He has lived in this community for quite a long time and has had contact with healthcare within the community during that time," Budke said.

Image zoom Gregory Ulrich | Credit: Wright County Jail

"There is no information at this point that leads us to believe there is any nexus with any type of domestic terrorism," Budke said.

The victims were taken to hospitals after the shooting but their conditions are unclear.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Buffalo Police, Wright County sheriff's deputies and area SWAT teams responded to the shooting at 10:54 a.m. after a 911 call. The clinic is about 40 miles from Minneapolis, KARE reported.

In a tweet, the Minnesota State Patrol wrote that state patrol pilots were flying six boxes of blood from the red cross to the local hospital so they can prepare for the arrival of victims.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called the shooting "an unspeakable depravity."