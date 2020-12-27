The victims, who are all believed to be related, ranged in age from 8 to 50

Five Female Relatives Found Dead in Arkansas by Visiting Family Member on Christmas Day

Five female relatives were found dead on Christmas Day in a home in rural Arkansas by a family member visiting for the holidays.

On Friday evening, the Pope County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in Atkins after the family member entered the home and found the five victims dead, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

Upon arrival, the deputies discovered the individuals all dead in the home.

The victims were two adult females and three juvenile females. Their ages ranged from 8 to 50 and are all believed to be related, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said they believe the multiple homicides were "an isolated incident, and do not feel that there is any continued danger to the local public."

Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones said in a press conference on Saturday that the suspect is not at large and is believed to be among the dead, according to ABC News.

All five individuals were shot, Jones said. Their identities still remain anonymous.

"It's rare anywhere," Jones said of the incident. "We just need to pray for a family that's just been devastated."