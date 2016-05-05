Five Things to Know: Two Children Allegedly Found Bound in Backyard of Texas Home

Last week, deputies made a harrowing discovery when an anonymous caller reported hearing a baby crying for “a long period of time,” according to officials.

Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies showed up at the home of Porucha Phillips, 34, and allegedly found eight unattended children – including two who were bound in the backyard, one of them in chains. The story made national headlines and continues to garner interest as details continue to emerge. Here are five things to know about where the story stands now.

1. Porucha Phillips faces child abuse charges

Phillips was arrested on April 29 after she returned to the home where the children were discovered, officials state. She was charged with two counts of injury to a child, one with serious bodily injury. Her bond was set at $150,000.

Phillips is currently in jail. She has a hearing scheduled for June 8 when she can enter a plea. Officials tell PEOPLE that if she posts bail, she will be under house arrest with a GPS monitor.

Porucha Phillips Courtesy Bear County Sheriff's Office

2. One child was allegedly chained to the ground, the other tied with a dog leash

The eight children, ranging in ages 10-months to 13 years-old, are in the custody of the state’s Child Protective Services, officials say. The 2-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl found in the backyard remain in the hospital. “One of the toddlers was chained to the ground,” according to officials. “The other was tied to a door with a dog leash. Deputies set both children free.”

3. The mother of the two children found outside was in California at the time

Phillips is the mother of six children found inside the home. The parents of the two children in the backyard were located in California, officials say. “[Phillips] was responsible for them at the time,” James Keith, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office tells PEOPLE. He adds that investigators are unsure why her children are in the San Antonio area.

4. Neighbors are wondering if they could have done more

Some neighbors in the unincorporated area outside of San Antonio are shocked and outraged. Chaz Gee, 33, wishes she knew something was wrong in the household. “They didn’t associate [with the neighborhood,]” Gee tells PEOPLE. “We saw her hanging out. We never saw all of the kids.”

5. Police are shaken by the discovery

Ever since the alleged discovery, law enforcement officials has found the incident disturbing. “These deputies are trained to handle tough situations,” says Keith. “This was still a tough one. A lot of tears were shed, but it reminds you why we do what we do.”