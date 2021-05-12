An adult dog and several puppies were rushed to an emergency veterinary clinic but two of the dogs died, police said

2 Dogs Fatally Shot, 3 Wounded at Oregon Gas Station, Suspected Shooters Still on the Run: Police

Five dogs who were in the back of a car parked near a reported shooting were struck by bullets, killing two of the pets, police say.

Authorities responded to multiple calls of shots fired around midnight Monday in Salem, Oregon, and officers on duty close by also heard the gunfire, observing a car "speeding away" from the scene upon arrival, according to a police press release.

Several vehicles with passengers in them at a nearby gas station parking lot were hit by bullets, police said. No humans were struck, however "five dogs in the back of one of the vehicles were hit by bullets."

"With the owner's permission, officers took the adult dog and puppies immediately to an emergency veterinary clinic close by, but two of the dogs died," according to police.

Meanwhile, additional officers engaged in a pursuit with the fleeing suspects, with the occupants of the vehicle ultimately driving into a field and running away on foot.

With assistance from neighboring law enforcement departments, the department established a perimeter and conducted a "thorough" search of the area "for several hours." They did not find the suspects, police said.