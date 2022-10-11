Five Dead in Shooting at a South Carolina Home, Suspect in Custody

James Douglas Drayton, a suspect in the killings, was arrested in Georgia on Tuesday

By
Published on October 11, 2022 05:31 PM
James Douglas Drayton
James Douglas Drayton. Photo: Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office

Five people are dead after a shooting occurred at a South Carolina home on Sunday night.

Four people were found dead in the home in Inman, and one person was transferred to a hospital where they later died from their injuries during surgery, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed in a statement.

The victims were all in different locations in the house, Clevenger said, and he also confirmed that they were not related.

On Tuesday, the Burke County Sheriff's Office arrested 24-year-old James Douglas Drayton in Georgia in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station in South Carolina. During the investigation, authorities learned he was a suspect in the mass murder in Inman, the department said in a statement.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

All five victims were living at the house at the time of the killings, and police believe Drayton was staying at the house for approximately two weeks, according to a statement from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.

Four of the five victims have been identified as Thomas Anderson, 37, Adam Morley, 32, Mark Hewitt, 59, and Roman Christean Megael Rocha, 19.

The sheriff's office also said that they obtained a full confession from Drayton about the mass murder, but are unsure when he will be extradited from Georgia to South Carolina.

According to online court records in Burke County, Drayton has been charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, among other charges related to the robbery.

In a statement, the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said they "currently have the following warrants on Drayton: 4 counts of Homicide and 4 counts of Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime."

It is unclear if Drayton has retained a lawyer who can speak on his behalf or has entered a plea to any of the charges.

Related Articles
baby is Aroohi Dheri, the mom is Jasleen Kaur, 27, the father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and an uncle Amandeep Singh, 39
4 Calif. Family Members Found Dead 2 Days After Kidnapping: 'Our Worst Fears Have Been Confirmed'
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=427675959504284&set=a.257826073155941 Merced County Sheriff's Office nrdtopeSos h ttc162uh7i8g657m70l06227l794hh0l31884m9i 8 ilgttc19 · Yesterday evening, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the California Department of Justice, arrested and booked Alberto Salgado into the Merced County Jail. Alberto Salgado is the brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado who is suspected of kidnapping and murdering Aroohi Dheri, Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, and Amandeep Singh. Alberto Salgado was arrested for criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence.
Brother of Suspect in Deaths of Kidnapped Calif. Family Arrested
In Memory of The Dheri Family https://www.gofundme.com/f/justice-for-the-dheri-family
'American Dream Gone Wrong': 4 Slain Calif. Family Members Remembered Lovingly in Fundraiser
novita brazil
Teens, Ages 14 and 15, Charged with Murder for Allegedly Firing 100 Rounds at Innocent Woman in Drive-By
Z'yon Person, 9-year-old boy killed in 2019 in North Carolina
Rapper, Other Man Convicted of Killing of 9-Year-Old N.C. Boy Who Was Riding in Car to Get a Snow Cone
Lyric Woods, Devin Clark
Suspect, 17, Charged in Deaths of Missing N.C. Teens Who Were Found Fatally Shot on Hiking Trail
Marquez Smith charged after allegedly killing ex Desiree Cash and boyfriend during heated custody exchange
Ga. Man Allegedly Killed Daughter's Mother and Her Boyfriend During Custody Exchange: Reports
3 arrests made in shooting death of elderly man in wheelchair in South LA
Two Charged with 'Disturbingly Brutal and Callous' Shooting of Homeless Double Amputee in LA
Emmanuel Dewayne Coble and Raquiah Paulette King
Pregnant Woman Was Allegedly Killed by Navy Officer — and Family Says It Happened After She Refused Abortion
Wendy Cook, a school prinicpal who was shot to death
South Carolina Elementary School Principal Found Shot Dead in Car; Man With Her Arrested
Adam Simjee, Mikayla Paulus
Florida College Student Is Killed in Robbery While Hiking in Talladega National Forest
Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13017697o) Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 04 July 2022. A gunman opened fire as people gathered to watch a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six people and injuring dozens. Highland Park, Illinois, USA 4th of July parade shooting - 04 Jul 2022
Highland Park Parade Shooting Suspect Indicted on Over 100 Charges by Illinois Grand Jury
James Howard Jackson
Suspect Who Was Mistakenly Freed in Lady Gaga's Dog Theft Case Has Been Recaptured
Investigators with the GCSO Homicide Unit have made an additional charge against 17-year-old William Micah Hester in connection with the murder of Joanna Lockaby
S.C. Teen Is Accused of Suffocating His 4-Year-Old Sister, Whose Body Was Found in Bin in Woods
University of West Georgia Instructor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Student, Anna Jones
College Crimes: 15 Shocking Cases That Ended in Tragedy
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Details of Allegations Against Alex