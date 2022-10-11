Five Dead in Shooting at a South Carolina Home, Suspect in Custody

Five people are dead after a shooting occurred at a South Carolina home on Sunday night.

Four people were found dead in the home in Inman, and one person was transferred to a hospital where they later died from their injuries during surgery, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed in a statement.

The victims were all in different locations in the house, Clevenger said, and he also confirmed that they were not related.

On Tuesday, the Burke County Sheriff's Office arrested 24-year-old James Douglas Drayton in Georgia in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station in South Carolina. During the investigation, authorities learned he was a suspect in the mass murder in Inman, the department said in a statement.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

All five victims were living at the house at the time of the killings, and police believe Drayton was staying at the house for approximately two weeks, according to a statement from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.

Four of the five victims have been identified as Thomas Anderson, 37, Adam Morley, 32, Mark Hewitt, 59, and Roman Christean Megael Rocha, 19.

The sheriff's office also said that they obtained a full confession from Drayton about the mass murder, but are unsure when he will be extradited from Georgia to South Carolina.

According to online court records in Burke County, Drayton has been charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, among other charges related to the robbery.

In a statement, the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said they "currently have the following warrants on Drayton: 4 counts of Homicide and 4 counts of Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime."

It is unclear if Drayton has retained a lawyer who can speak on his behalf or has entered a plea to any of the charges.