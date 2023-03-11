Mother and Son Among 5 Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide at Florida Home: 'This Is Extremely Tragic'

The incident occurred on Friday morning and remains under investigation by the Miami-Dade Police Department

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 11, 2023 12:37 AM
Miami-Dade Police Department PIO Alvaro Zabaleta speaks to reporters after a murder-suicide of five people in Miami Lakes, Florida, on Friday, March 10, 2023. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Photo: Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service/Getty

Five people were found dead at a Miami Lakes, Florida, home in what police believe to be a murder-suicide.

"This is extremely tragic to be able to find five individuals that are in there lifeless because of the fact that this may be a murder-suicide," Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta shared while speaking to reporters outside the home on Friday.

During the briefing shared by NBC 6 South Florida, Zabaleta reported that police arrived at the scene around 10 a.m. that morning to do a wellness check after receiving a call from one of the victim's family members.

After entering the home through a window, Zabaleta shares that it is when police discovered that there was a person "deceased and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound."

"As they continued to clear the house to look for any possible suspects, or of course, more danger, that's when they continued to search the different rooms and found additional bodies in those rooms. Again, also deceased from apparent gunshot wounds," he added.

NBC 6 South Florida reports that the victims include two men and three women and that police say that one of the men killed the four victims and then fatally shot himself.

While police have not released any of the victim's identities, a man named Rolando Aguilar told WPLG Local 10 on Friday that the victims include his 34-year-old son Dhani Aguilar and his 54-year-old ex-wife Joanka Aguila.

The Miami-Dade Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to WSVN, officials do not believe there is a threat to public safety in the area. The case remains under investigation.

Related Articles
father and son arrested in Kristin Smart case cr San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office; Kristin Smart Credit: Facebook
Paul Flores Sentenced to 25 Years to Life for 1996 Disappearance and Death of Kristin Smart
Alex Murdaugh rollout
Alex Murdaugh Faces August Trial in Mallory Beach Wrongful Death Suit, Accused of Enabling Underage Drinking
Payshas Whatley, GoFundMe, murder-suicide near Old Colorado City
'So Young, So Much Ahead of Her': Colo. Mom, 20, Is Killed in Murder-Suicide, Leaving Behind 2 Daughters
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
1-Hour-Old Baby Found in Trash Can at California Gas Station Hospitalized in Critical Condition
Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby: How Authorities Zeroed in on British Nurse Accused of Murdering Infants in Neonatal Unit
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13791236g) This inmate photo released by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Alex Murdaugh who was sentenced, to two consecutive life sentences for the murder of his wife and son Murdaugh Killings, United States - 03 Mar 2023
Alex Murdaugh Will Appeal His Conviction, Lawyer Says He's Victim of 'Vitriol and Misguided Attacks'
Police officers gather at the scene of a shooting that has left at least six people dead and four wounded in Alsterdorf district
Gunman Kills 7 People in Mass Shooting at Jehovah's Witness Hall in Hamburg, Germany
How Robert Blake’s Daughter Grew up trying to come to terms with her mom’s murder 
How Robert Blake's Daughter Grew Up Trying to Come to Terms with Her Mom's Murder
Update 6/3/22 - This continues to be an active missing person investigation. We are working diligently to locate Dylan and continue to follow up on tips that we receive. We currently have no updated information on new locations to search, but are still searching the Lucin area. We would like to thank all those who are and who have assisted us during this week, including Box Elder County Sheriff's Search And Rescue, Box Elder County Sheriff's Horse Posse, Weber County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, Elko County Sheriff's Office, Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau, and Utah Search Dogs. This is a public post that any person, business, or government agency is encouraged to share.
Parents of Dylan Rounds Say They Can 'Start Moving Forward' After Suspect Has Been Charged with Murder
Gloria Satterfield
Son of Murdaugh Housekeeper Who Died in 'Trip and Fall' Wants Body Exhumed 'to See If There's Any Foul Play'
Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby Trial: Parents of Triplets Begged to Switch Hospitals for Surviving Child After Their 2 Babies Died
Police officers stand guard near a crime scene where three Los Angeles police officers were shot, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Los Angeles. Police said the officers were hospitalized and in stable condition.
3 Los Angeles K-9 Officers Wounded, Armed Suspect Killed in Standoff
genesis escobar
7 Months Pregnant Woman Shot Dead in Chicago After Allegedly Attempting to Rob Drug Dealers
stephen smith's headstone
Stephen Smith: All About the Teen's Mysterious 2015 Death and Reopened Investigation After Murdaugh Murders
An'Twan Gilmore
Washington, D.C., Police Sergeant Charged with Murder in Fatal Shooting of Man Asleep in Car
Kiara Agnew, found murdered on vacation in Mexico
Canadian Woman Killed on 'Dream Birthday Vacation' at Mexican Hotel with Boyfriend, Suspect in Custody