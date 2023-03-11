Mother and Son Among 5 Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide at Florida Home: 'This Is Extremely Tragic'

Five people were found dead at a Miami Lakes, Florida, home in what police believe to be a murder-suicide.

"This is extremely tragic to be able to find five individuals that are in there lifeless because of the fact that this may be a murder-suicide," Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta shared while speaking to reporters outside the home on Friday.

During the briefing shared by NBC 6 South Florida, Zabaleta reported that police arrived at the scene around 10 a.m. that morning to do a wellness check after receiving a call from one of the victim's family members.

After entering the home through a window, Zabaleta shares that it is when police discovered that there was a person "deceased and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound."

"As they continued to clear the house to look for any possible suspects, or of course, more danger, that's when they continued to search the different rooms and found additional bodies in those rooms. Again, also deceased from apparent gunshot wounds," he added.

NBC 6 South Florida reports that the victims include two men and three women and that police say that one of the men killed the four victims and then fatally shot himself.

While police have not released any of the victim's identities, a man named Rolando Aguilar told WPLG Local 10 on Friday that the victims include his 34-year-old son Dhani Aguilar and his 54-year-old ex-wife Joanka Aguila.

The Miami-Dade Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to WSVN, officials do not believe there is a threat to public safety in the area. The case remains under investigation.