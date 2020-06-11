Fired Police Officer Charged in George Floyd's Death Released from Jail After Posting Bond

Thomas Lane is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second degree manslaughter

One of the four officers charged in the death of George Floyd was released from jail on Wednesday after posting bond.

Thomas Lane was released shortly after 4 p.m. from the Hennepin County Jail, records show, after seven days behind bars. He posted $750,000 bond and is on conditional release, according to the jail's records.

Lane, 37, is one of three officers arrested on June 3 and charged in the death of Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. He is charged with aiding and abetting — without intent — second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

A fourth officer was charged with more serious offenses on May 29.

The charges against Lane allege that he "intentionally aided, advised, hired counseled, or conspired" with Chauvin and the other officers in "causing the death of a human being, George Floyd, without intent to effect the death of any person, while committing or attempting to commit a felony offense," PEOPLE previously reported.

The other two officers facing the same charges as Lane — J. Alexander Kueng, 26, and Tou Tao, 34 — remain in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.

Image zoom George Floyd Ben Crump Law Firm

Derek Chauvin — the officer who was videotaped pinning Floyd to the ground with a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes — also remains in custody at the jail, with his bail set at $1.25 million.

Chauvin, 44, was initially charged with third-degree murder but had his charges upgraded to include second-degree unintentional murder and manslaughter.

All four men are scheduled to appear in court on June 29, and all four have yet to enter pleas.

In video of Floyd's arrest, Lane can be seen holding his feet to the ground as Chauvin pins him down, CBS Minnesota reported Friday. Lane's attorney, Earl Gray, argued that Lane tried to help Floyd and performed CPR on him in the ambulance, the outlet reported.

Image zoom Derek Chauvin, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/AP/Shutterstock

While Gray said in court that Floyd's death occurred on Lane's fourth day on the force, Minneapolis Police Department records show that he began in the department in February 2019 as a police cadet and was promoted to an officer in December 2019, CBS Minnesota reported.

Floyd was laid to rest on Tuesday in Texas after memorial services were held for him in several states.

Nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism have ensued following his death.

