Convicted killer Rashaun Weaver, 16, who wielded the knife that killed Majors, apologized to her family in court Wednesday, saying, "I would give anything to go back in time so that it never happened"

Third and Final Teen Involved in Murder of Barnard Student Tessa Majors Is Sentenced to 14 Years to Life

The New York City teenager who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing Barnard student Tessa Majors in the shadow of Columbia University two years ago has been sentenced to prison for 14 years to life.

Rashaun Weaver, 16, was sentenced on Wednesday for killing the 18-year-old college freshman while he and two other teens were trying to wrestle her phone from her in Manhattan's Morningside Park, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office tells PEOPLE.

In December, Weaver — a 14-year-old middle school student at the time of the slaying — admitted to stabbing Majors in the chest four times while one of his middle school friends held her in a headlock during the botched robbery.

Views of the crime scene in Morningside Park four days after Tessa Majors, a Barnard freshman, was murdered, as seen on December 15, 2019 in New York City. Police suspect that a group of teenagers stabbed her in a robbery attempt Views of the crime scene in Morningside Park | Credit: Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty

In court Wednesday, as Majors' parents looked on, Weaver apologized to them, saying, "I never set out to harm her and I would give anything to go back in time so that it never happened, CNN reports.

"Nothing I say or do for the rest of my life will make up for the harm and pain I caused," he said, according to CNN.

Addressing his own family in court, he thanked them for their support, saying, "You have continued to love me even as society hates me."

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Bogdanos also addressed the court, reading a victim impact statement from Majors' family about how difficult life has been for them since her tragic murder, The New York Times reports.

"They have no idea what it is like to stumble up a long flight of stairs after being stabbed multiple times in the chest, her phone still in her hand," Bogdanos said as he read the statement, The New York Times reports.

"They have no idea what it's like to try and hail an Uber ride while sitting on a city bench after being stabbed. No idea what it is like to bleed to death on a New York City street in the presence of strangers next to a security booth."

Tessa Majors Tessa Majors | Credit: Tessa Majors/Instagram

Talking about Weaver's conviction, he said, "Fourteen years to life is a long time, but at the end of his sentence Rashaun Weaver goes home. Tess never will."

He continued: "The family of Tess Majors misses her every second of every day and will continue to do so as long as they are living and sentient."

Weaver is the last of the three suspects who were arrested and charged in connection with Majors' death.

Weaver pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree robbery, a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office previously told PEOPLE.

During the attack, Weaver stabbed Majors in the heart, prosecutors said, The New York Times reports.

After the stabbing, the teens fled as Majors stumbled up the stone staircase, collapsing on the street at the top of the stairs on the edge of the Barnard College and Columbia University campuses.

As part of his plea agreement with prosecutors, Weaver pleaded guilty to two similar robberies, The New York Times reports.

Weaver's attorney, Jeffrey Lichtman, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In September, the second of the suspects, 16-year-old Luchiano Lewis, who was also charged as an adult, pleaded guilty to murder and robbery.

In his allocution, Lewis admitted to being a part of a group of three boys that robbed people after school but said he didn't attack Majors himself and didn't realize she'd been stabbed, according to a summary of his statement previously provided by the DA's office.

He was sentenced to nine years to life in prison.

A third boy, who was 13 at the time of the slaying, pleaded guilty to robbery and was sentenced to 18 months in a juvenile facility. PEOPLE is not naming the boy, who was charged as a juvenile.

Tess Majors Tessa Majors, playing in her band, Patient 0 | Credit: Tess Majors/Instagram

Majors was a talented musician who played bass guitar and wanted to pursue a career in journalism.

Chris Graham, the editor of the Augusta Free Press in Virginia, where Majors had an internship, told PEOPLE in 2020 that Majors was "a natural journalist" who used the platform to help people, including writing a story on someone creating an app to help people with disabilities.

"It's not fair that her life was snuffed out so senselessly," he said. "The tragedy beyond comprehension is that we will never know what she would have gone on to do."