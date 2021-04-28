"It's an unfortunate incident that we do not tolerate on our school campuses," a Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools spokesperson said

Fight Between Students Ends with Mom Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Car Driven by Another Parent

A fight between middle school students in Kansas City, Kansas, ended with a parent getting seriously injured.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said Tuesday that a group of students at Carl Bruce Middle School were fighting when a parent was hit by a car being driven by another parent.

"This afternoon a disagreement between a small group of female students at Carl Bruce Middle School ended with a parent sustaining serious injuries when she was struck by a vehicle driven by another parent. No students were injured," the KCPD said in a statement on Twitter.

The identities of the students and parents have not been released.

The police department then encouraged parents to speak with their kids about "how to handle disagreements."

"Folks we cannot stress this enough. Please, please teach your children how to handle disagreements and then model the same behavior," the statement said. "Confrontation and escalation NEVER end well."

Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools spokesperson Edwin Birch told The Kansas City Star that the students had been shoving and pushing one another shortly after school was let out at 3 p.m.

The situation escalated to include parents, Birch told the outlet, ending in one of the parents being hit with a car.

"It's an unfortunate incident that we do not tolerate on our school campuses," Birch said.

"Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools, along with the KCKPS Police Department and the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, are working together to investigate an incident that happened outside Carl B. Bruce Middle School during dismissal," KCK Public Schools said in a statement to local ABC station KMBC.

"Early reports suggest a parent got into a physical altercation with some of the students from the school. One of those student's parents showed up at the scene where the argument continued," the statement continued. "We are hearing from witnesses the parent in the earlier altercation got into their vehicle and hit the other parent, causing injuries. This is now a Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department matter."

KCK Public Schools did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.