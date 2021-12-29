Fifth Victim Dies After Denver Area Shooting Spree

Police work the scene outside the Sol Tribe tattoo shop on Broadway where two women were shot and killed and a man injured

A fifth person has died following a series of shootings in Colorado.

On Tuesday, Sarah Steck was killed after being shot by the gunman — who police have identified as Lyndon James McLeod. Steck, 28, was shot while working as a clerk at the Hyatt hotel in Lakewood when McLeod fled to the area after beginning his shooting spree in central Denver on Monday, Lakewood police spokesman John Romero said during a Tuesday news conference. Steck was struck "several times" and later taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, Romero said. McLeod was also shot and killed Monday following a gunfire exchange with police.

Steck was one of two people killed in Lakewood Monday. Romero also identified 38-year-old Danny Schofield as a Lakewood victim of the shooting spree. Schofield was shot at the Lucky 13 Tattoo Parlor and pronounced dead at the scene.

Three additional victims were killed in Denver. Authorities did reveal their identities at the Tuesday news conference, but Alicia Cardenas, 44, was identified by family as one of the three Denver shooting victims.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said during the Tuesday press conference that McLeod "was on the radar of law enforcement" prior to the shooting spree. Pazen said McLeod had been the subject of "two prior investigations," neither of which yielded "state or criminal charges."

He did not share additional details, but did say that the investigations were held in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

5 Dead In Shooting Spree Around Denver

Denver Police Commander Matt Clark said Tuesday that McLeod began his shooting spree in Denver, where he killed three people and injured one. Police received a call at around 5:20 p.m. Monday, alerting authorities to a shooting that occurred at a business, where two women were killed and a man was injured. A third victim was killed at his home, Clark said, before McLeod fled the scene.

Denver Police then identified information about McLeod's vehicle and located his car, at which point "a vehicle pursuit" began and officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect before he drove to Lakewood, Clark said. In Lakewood, he shot and killed Schofield and Steck before he was apprehended by police.

McLeod was shot and killed by a Lakewood police officer after killing Steck and Schofield, Romero shared Tuesday. The suspected gunman shot the officer once and she returned fire, shooting and killing him.

While he did not name the officer, he described her as a "heroic" three-year veteran of the police who is now in stable condition after undergoing surgery. Romero said, "She took a situation that was horrendous and put herself in harm's way to stop it."

In the case of the Denver incidents, authorities said McLeod knew his victims through "personal relationships" and "business relationships," Pazen said.